First openly gay couple appointed as Leeds' Lord Mayor and Lord Mayor's Consort

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Stephen Holroyd, and his partner Simon Mapals have been appointed as the first openly gay couple to hold the ceremonial position of Lord Mayor and Lord Mayor's Consort in Leeds. They are looking forward to meeting the city's diverse communities and supporting two charities during their year in office.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds , Councillor Stephen Holroyd , with the Lord Mayor 's Consort, Simon Mapals , has been confirmed as the 132nd Lord Mayor of Leeds for the 2026/27 civic year.

He is the first openly gay couple to hold this position. Councillor Holroyd, born and raised in Wakefield, was elected to represent the Ardsley and Robin Hood ward in 2023. His partner, Simon Mapals, will serve as Lord Mayor's Consort. The role of Lord Mayor is politically neutral and includes chairing meetings of full council, representing Leeds at civic events, and welcoming dignitaries to the city.

Councillor Holroyd also spoke about growing up with dyslexia and his selection of two charities to support during his year in office





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Leeds Lord Mayor Lord Mayor's Consort Simon Mapals Stephen Holroyd LGBTQ+ Dyslexia Charities 400Th Anniversary Royal Charter

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