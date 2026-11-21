Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh becomes the first to traverse the Strait of Hormuz in three days, documenting attacks and urging an end to hostilities.

British ocean campaigner Lewis Pugh has made history by becoming the first person to successfully swim the entire length of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil shipments. The 56-year-old endurance swimmer completed this unprecedented feat over three days this week, covering approximately 15km (9.3 miles) through waters currently marred by regional conflict. His journey was undertaken with the explicit mission to draw international attention to the devastating environmental consequences of war on one of the world's most vital marine ecosystems. Pugh, who holds the title of UN Patron of the Oceans, described the area as beautiful despite witnessing direct attacks on commercial shipping during his transit. The swim highlights the fragile intersection of geopolitical tension and ecological preservation in the Middle East.

Strait of Hormuz Swim Details and Route

Lewis Pugh began his historic swim from the Musandam Peninsula, located at the southern tip of the strait, and concluded his journey by rounding the Cape of Hormuz. He swam wearing only standard swimming trunks, goggles, and a cap bearing the United Nations logo, emphasizing his role as a global advocate for marine health. The three-day expedition was not merely a physical challenge but a strategic movement to spotlight the dual crisis of human suffering and ecological destruction. Pugh utilized this high-profile endurance event to demonstrate that the conflict is causing immediate and long-term harm to nature, beyond the immediate loss of life and property. His route took him through waters that are currently among the most contested and dangerous shipping lanes in the world.

Also read Iran Intensifies Tanker Attacks in Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Oil Oversupply Fears

Direct Witness to Attacks on Oil Tankers

During his swim, Lewis Pugh witnessed firsthand the violent reality of the ongoing conflict in the region. He reported that just 30 minutes after beginning his swim, an oil tanker was struck a few kilometers away, causing explosions that rocked the sea around him. Throughout the following days, he observed further attacks on commercial shipping, including vessels engulfed in flames. Pictures posted on social media during this time show smoke billowing from a burning liquefied petroleum gas tanker off the coast of Oman. Pugh noted that oil tankers, gas carriers, and other merchant ships are being attacked day after day, creating a hazardous environment for both sailors and the marine life inhabiting these waters. These direct observations underscore the urgency of his message regarding the environmental cost of the hostilities.

Ecological Importance of the Waterway

Despite the violence, Pugh described the Strait of Hormuz as one of the most beautiful places he has ever visited, highlighting its rich natural biodiversity. The waterway is home to towering mountains, spectacular fjords, coral reefs, and mangrove forests that support a unique array of marine species. Pugh specifically noted the presence of dolphins, sea turtles, and dugongs living in these waters, calling it one of the great natural wonders of the world. He emphasized that nature itself is a casualty of the conflict, receiving far less attention than human casualties. The ecological damage from these attacks, including potential oil spills and chemical pollution, is expected to last for generations, affecting the health of the ocean and the communities that depend on it for their livelihoods.

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Swimmer's Background and Activist History

Lewis Pugh is a Plymouth-born endurance swimmer with three decades of experience swimming the world's waters to highlight environmental threats. He was the first person to swim long distances in every ocean of the world, including making the first swim across the North Pole in 2007 to warn about shrinking Arctic sea ice. In 2010, he was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, and the United Nations appointed him as the first UN Patron of the Oceans in 2013. His activism has consistently focused on fragile environments, such as swimming a Mount Everest glacial lake in 2010 to highlight melting Himalayan glaciers and the risk to regional peace. In 2018, he swam the entire length of the English Channel to urge the protection of 30 percent of global oceans by 2030, demonstrating his long-standing commitment to marine conservation.

Call to Action for Peace and Cleanup

Lewis Pugh's central message from this journey is simple and direct: stop the fighting, open the Strait, and clean up the pollution. He argues that war causes immense human suffering, with lives lost and families torn apart, but the destruction of nature is equally devastating. The environmental consequences of the current conflict will persist for generations if hostilities continue and pollution is not addressed. Pugh hopes that his swim will serve as a catalyst for global awareness and action, urging policymakers and the public to recognize the ecological toll of the war. His appeal is a call to protect the natural wonders of the Strait of Hormuz and to prevent further irreversible damage to the marine environment. The swim stands as a powerful testament to the need for immediate humanitarian and environmental intervention in the region.