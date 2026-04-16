First Trailer for Kate Moss and Lucian Freud Biopic Unveiled: Ellie Bamber Transforms into Supermodel Icon

The first trailer for the biopic Moss & Freud offers a captivating look at the unlikely bond between supermodel Kate Moss, portrayed by Ellie Bamber, and artist Lucian Freud, played by Derek Jacobi. The film explores the creation of Freud's iconic Naked Portrait 2002, showcasing the intense artistic process, personal dynamics, and the deep connection that developed between the two.

The highly anticipated biopic Moss & Freud , chronicling the unique relationship between supermodel Kate Moss and acclaimed artist Lucian Freud , has unveiled its first trailer, offering a tantalizing glimpse into their collaboration. Ellie Bamber steps into the iconic shoes of Kate Moss , embodying the supermodel's essence, while veteran actor Derek Jacobi portrays the celebrated painter.

The film, slated for release next month following its premiere at the London International Film Festival last October, delves into the unexpected bond that formed between Moss and Freud as they worked together on the now-famous Naked Portrait 2002. The trailer opens with the pair meeting in a gallery setting, where Freud first conceives the idea of painting Moss. Her agreement, marked by her characteristic desire for truth, sets the stage for an intense artistic journey.

The teaser showcases the dynamic range of their relationship, oscillating between moments of spirited argument over her commitment to the project and scenes of shared laughter and camaraderie. Freud's dialogue in the trailer reflects his artistic ambition and his awareness of Moss's demanding schedule, as he asks, Could you imagine anything more beautiful? I think a painting - but do you have time? I'm quite aware of what a busy life you must lead. Moss's affirmative response, Lucien, I like the idea of truth, underscores her willingness to engage with the artistic process on a profound level.

The trailer further hints at the demanding nature of the artistic endeavor, with Freud issuing stern directives such as If I were to paint you I need absolute commitment. The ensuing scenes depict Freud's frustration with Moss's punctuality, as he vociferously exclaims, You are late, do you treat all of this as some kind of game? Three evenings a week is all I ask and to be on time. Moss, in turn, defends her multifaceted career, gesturing to glossy magazine images and stating, This, this, some of them are long-term relationships! She then questions the artist's motives, musing, The painter must think of everything he sees as being entirely for own use and pleasure is that what I'm here for? To be used by you.

The film also revisits significant moments, including a recreation of Moss's legendary 30th birthday party, held in 2004 with a theme inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Beautiful And Damned. The artwork itself, a nude portrait of a then 28-year-old Moss during her pregnancy with daughter Lila, captured a raw and intimate side of the supermodel, a stark departure from her public image. Painted when Freud was 80, the portrait's creation and the complexities surrounding it are central to the film's narrative.

The film's initial reception in October was varied, but its wider release next month is expected to reach a larger audience. The trailer visually emphasizes the emotional spectrum of their relationship, from intense creative friction to moments of genuine affection. Bamber's performance is highlighted through scenes where she poses for the nude portrait, an aspect that underscores the vulnerability and commitment required from Moss for the artistic undertaking.

The film's exploration of their bond is also marked by scenes of them dancing, reminiscent of iconic imagery from Moss's career, further intertwining their personal and professional lives. The groundbreaking nature of Freud's portrait of Moss was further cemented by its sale at auction in 2005 for a remarkable £3.9 million. Their shared experience forged a unique friendship, with Moss later describing Freud as the most interesting person she'd ever met, fueling speculation about the depth of their connection.

The trailer also features striking visual moments, such as Moss gazing thoughtfully in a gallery and a dramatic scene of her speeding through an empty space in a glamorous gown paired with a Union Flag jacket, adding layers of intrigue and artistry to the narrative. The German-born Freud, also renowned for his distinctive portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 88.

Moss & Freud endeavors to illuminate his artistic legacy, with a particular focus on how Kate Moss became his revered muse, marking a pivotal chapter in both of their careers, particularly as Moss rose to prominence in the 1990s alongside other supermodel giants like Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Linda Evangelista, signifying a new era in the fashion industry





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