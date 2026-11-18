UK food inflation drops to 0.9 percent in October, yet fish, water, and pasta prices rise sharply. ONS data reveals diverging trends ahead of Christmas.

Official data released by the Office for National Statistics reveals that UK food and non-alcoholic drink prices increased by 0.9 percent in the year to October. This figure marks a slowdown from the 1.3 percent rise recorded in September, signaling a cooling in the overall rate of food inflation just before the Christmas holiday season.

Top Price Increases in Key Food Categories

Despite the broader deceleration in food inflation, specific categories have experienced significant price hikes. Out of the 49 food categories tracked, 30 saw price increases last month. Fresh and chilled fish recorded the steepest climb, rising by 13.2 percent. This was followed by mineral or spring water, which increased by 9.8 percent, and pasta and couscous, which jumped by 7.5 percent.

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Other notable increases in staple food items included preserved fish, which rose by 5.2 percent. Tea prices went up by 4.7 percent, while fresh or chilled vegetables increased by 4.4 percent. Breakfast cereals also became more expensive, with prices up by 4.3 percent. Frozen vegetables rose by 3.7 percent, and crisps saw a 3.6 percent increase.

The price of lamb or goat and edible offal both rose by 2.8 percent. Several other categories also saw increases of more than 2 percent, including soft drinks, preserved and fresh fruit, sauces, condiments, salt, spices, culinary herbs, and eggs. These figures highlight the uneven nature of price pressures across the grocery sector.

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Prices Fall for Butter, Chocolate, and Cheese

In contrast to the rising costs of seafood and carbs, other grocery items became cheaper. An analysis by the Food and Drink Federation found that butter was the fastest-falling item, dropping by 9.4 percent. Chocolate prices decreased by 3.9 percent, making them more affordable for shoppers.

Cheese and curd prices fell by 3.8 percent, while jams, marmalades, and honey saw a reduction of 3.3 percent. Pizza or quiche prices also decreased, down by 2.4 percent. These declines offer some relief to consumers navigating the holiday shopping season, balancing out the sharper increases seen in other essential categories.

Industry Warning on Supply Chain Pressures

Dr. Liliana Danila, chief economist at the Food and Drink Federation, described the low food inflation rate as good news for consumers entering the most competitive time of the year for the grocery market. She noted that manufacturers are focused on keeping prices as low as possible. However, she warned that these figures mask the cost pressures that have surged through the supply chain throughout the year.

Dr. Danila explained that while the sector is currently constraining price rises, this comes at the cost of delaying crucial investments. These delays affect new machinery, innovation, and jobs or training opportunities for young people. She argued that these short-term measures have longer-term implications for UK food resilience and that rising costs will eventually be reflected in a higher rate of food inflation.

Overall UK Inflation and Consumer Behavior Shifts

Separate data from the Office for National Statistics showed that overall UK inflation increased to its highest level in a year. The Consumer Prices Index inflation rate reached 3.6 percent in October, up from 3.5 percent in September. This rise was driven by increases in petrol and diesel costs, as well as changes to tobacco duty, aligning with predictions from economists.

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Additional data from Worldpanel by Numerator indicated that UK supermarket prices edged up in October, standing 2.6 percent higher than a year ago. This was a slight increase from the 2.5 percent rate recorded the previous month. This trend coincided with a jump in sales of essentials following the launch of the Government's 'Be Ready' campaign.

The Worldpanel figures also highlighted that prices were rising fastest in household lifestyle products, such as haircare and batteries, as well as fresh fish and skin cleansing products. Conversely, prices fell fastest for butters, spreads, cheese, chilled smoothies, and juices in the four-week period ending on November 1.

Shoppers Rush for Bottled Water Supplies

The impact of rising water prices and consumer anxiety was vividly illustrated by recent footage from a Costco warehouse store in Reading. Video showed shoppers battling for bottled water seconds after a pallet was wheeled into the shop. Customers desperately unloaded 40-bottle packs of Kirkland Signature Natural Spring Water, priced at £4.18, immediately upon delivery.

This scene of intense demand occurred just seconds after a staff member pushed the pallet into the store and before they had even finished pulling away the wheels. The event underscores the volatility in consumer behavior and the immediate impact of price fluctuations on purchasing habits for essential items like water.