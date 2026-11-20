Fishers boutique in Newtownmountkennedy closes after five decades. Owner Becci Harrison cites 54 per cent wage hikes and doubling energy bills as decisive factors in the shutdown.

Becci Harrison has announced the permanent closure of Fishers, a long-standing family-run boutique and cafe located in Newtownmountkennedy, Co. Wicklow. The business, which served the local community for half a century, is shutting its doors due to unsustainable operational expenses that have accumulated over recent years. Harrison described the decision as shocking but necessary, stating the business had been battered beyond belief by rising costs.

Closure Driven By Rising Labor And Energy Costs

Becci Harrison runs the establishment alongside her sister Charlotte Harrison. They determined that the economic equation that sustained the company for 47 years no longer functions. The primary drivers for the closure include a 20 per cent increase in labor costs and a doubling of electricity prices. These financial pressures have made it impossible for the small business to maintain viability in the current market.

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Wage Hikes Cited As Major Financial Burden

Becci Harrison explained to the Mail that labor costs have surged by 20 per cent due to legislative changes. These changes include minimum wage increases, additional bank holidays, paid sick leave, and recent auto-enrollment legislation. Harrison noted that the minimum wage has increased by 54 per cent over the last ten years. She clarified that the cost of the clothing they sell has not risen at that same rate. She emphasized that she is not anti-government and praised the exceptional support provided during the pandemic. However, she stated that the new playbook regarding wage increases does not work for small enterprises.

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Operational Cuts And Personal Financial Loss

Fishers attempted to reduce its wage bill by making redundancies, which resulted in fewer employees performing the same tasks. This reduction in staff affected the efficiency of operations within the store and cafe. Harrison revealed that she has not drawn any salary from the business this year. She stated she is not receiving any wage despite working hard daily. The owners also reduced opening hours to cut costs. Harrison explained that they cannot trade irresponsibly given the current financial reality.

Impact On Long Serving Staff And Family Legacy

The closure impacts employees who have served the business for decades. One staff member has been with Fishers for 37 years. Becci Harrison expressed that she feels awful about letting down loyal employees. She stated that she would rather make the decision now to ensure staff are properly remunerated with redundancy. The decision is particularly difficult given the family history. Their late mother, Jane Harrison, lamented the increasing difficulty of maintaining the business before her death. Becci Harrison and Charlotte Harrison are now focused on ensuring a proper transition for their long-serving team.