Fisnik Asllani open to Borussia Dortmund move, Enzo Duarte to sign long-term contract

Borussia Dortmund is reportedly interested in signing Fisnik Asllani from TSG Hoffenheim, while young talent Enzo Duarte is set to sign a long-term contract extension. The club has reiterated its interest in Asllani, but officials stress that concrete steps will only be taken once departures from the current squad are confirmed.

Fisnik Asllani is open to a move to Borussia Dortmund , and a young talent is set to sign a long-term contract extension. Borussia Dortmund is pressing ahead with its long-term plans for young talent Enzo Duarte .

According to the report, both parties have been discussing the deal for some time, with negotiations proceeding completely unnoticed. The club intends to offer him an initial professional deal lasting four to five years, despite the fact that his current development contract does not expire until 2028. The 23-year-old TSG Hoffenheim attacker is viewed internally as a possible reinforcement for Dortmund's front line, especially should the club's squad undergo changes this summer.

According to the report, there have been fresh talks between the Kosovo international's entourage and BVB, and Asllani is said to be very open to the idea of a move to Dortmund. The club has reiterated its interest, but officials stress that concrete steps will only be taken once departures from the current squad are confirmed.

The futures of Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi are key: as long as both stay at Dortmund, a move for the Hoffenheim forward is unlikely. Should one depart, however, talks could accelerate rapidly. Asllani has already made a name for himself: he impressed during his time at SV Elversberg and has since confirmed his qualities at a higher level with Hoffenheim, attracting the attention of several top clubs.

Reports indicate a fixed release clause of €30 million for clubs that have competed in the Champions League over the past three years, while other suitors would likely face a fee of around €25 million. For Dortmund, however, the situation could become increasingly difficult.

In addition to the Black and Yellows, RB Leipzig are also said to have expressed an interest. This increases the competitive pressure, especially as Dortmund's transfer planning is initially geared towards potential sales. If decisions are delayed, other interested parties could act more quickly.

Nevertheless, Asllani remains a serious topic of discussion in Dortmund. One potential advantage for BVB is that sporting director Ole Book knows the striker from their time together at Elversberg and is considered a key advocate. Should financial flexibility arise from a major sale, a move by Dortmund could follow shortly. Enzo Duarte is regarded as a player with significant development potential, and is expected to press for a place in Niko Kovac's first-team squad.

Although he has yet to make his competitive first-team debut for Dortmund, the 17-year-old has already earned five senior caps for Luxembourg and has recently graduated to a first start





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Fisnik Asllani Borussia Dortmund Enzo Duarte TSG Hoffenheim RB Leipzig

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