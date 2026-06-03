Fitness advice shifts to duration, TV switch-off debate intensifies, and murder case sparks protests and political debate

This comprehensive report covers several distinct news stories. First, it examines emerging fitness guidance that prioritizes the length of strength training sessions over lifting heavy weights, urging at least 90 minutes per week for health benefits while noting most UK adults fall short. Second, it details the accelerating transition to online TV in the UK, with broadcasters lobbying to switch off Freeview signals by the mid-2030s as broadband-only households rise sharply, though critics warn of unequal impacts on vulnerable populations. Third, it covers the aftermath of the murder of student Henry Nowak, including protests, arrests, and the involvement of far-right figures who allege discriminatory policing, raising concerns about social cohesion. Finally, it provides expert analysis on how political leadership changes, such as a new prime minister, can indirectly influence mortgage rates through market dynamics rather than direct policy.

A new emphasis on duration rather than weight is emerging in fitness guidance. Experts suggest that accumulating at least 90 minutes of strength training per week may be key for long-term health, though some interpretations of this guidance round it to about 60 minutes.

Despite these recommendations, surveys indicate that only a quarter of people in the UK engage in any strength training twice a week. This gap between advice and practice highlights a public health challenge in making consistent resistance exercise a routine. In media policy, UK broadcasters led by the BBC are urging the government to set a firm date for switching off Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT), commonly known as Freeview, by the mid-2030s.

This push is supported by new data from analysts at 3 Reasons showing a sharper-than-expected decline in households without broadband. Between 2023 and 2025, the number of UK homes lacking broadband fell by 30 percent, down to 1.2 million, and is projected to drop to just 220,000 by 2034. The transition to internet-only TV viewing is accelerating, making the legacy broadcast signal increasingly redundant.

However, campaigners warn that a switch-off would disproportionately impact vulnerable groups. Elderly people, those with disabilities, and low-income households could be forced into expensive high-speed broadband contracts to maintain access to television, which remains a free-to-air service under the current system. The debate centers on balancing technological progress with equitable access. In criminal justice news, the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak has sparked protests and political controversy.

Vickrum Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for stabbing Nowak with a Sikh kirpan ceremonial knife in Southampton on December 3, 2025. Bodycam footage revealed that after the stabbing, police handcuffed Nowak as he lay bleeding and dismissed his pleas that he had been stabbed. Digwa had falsely alleged that Nowak racially abused him, leading to the initial police response. The handling of the incident has drawn intense scrutiny.

Two individuals were arrested after clashes with police near the police station during protests following the conviction. Police minister Sarah Jones confirmed the detentions and indicated that officers are reviewing footage to determine if further arrests are warranted. The protests have attracted attention from far-right groups and figures, including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who framed the case as evidence of "two-tier policing" and claimed "white lives matter too" in a context that many see as inflaming racial tensions.

Police are monitoring these groups amid fears of further rioting. Separately, political changes may influence mortgage markets, though not always directly. Nick Mendes of mortgage broker John Charcol explains that politics affects mortgages primarily through its impact on market perceptions of borrowing costs, inflation, and government economic credibility. These factors can shift swap rates, which in turn affect lender funding costs and ultimately mortgage pricing.

A new prime minister could therefore alter economic expectations indirectly rather than through immediate policy changes





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Fitness Strength Training Health Freeview Digital Terrestrial Television Broadband Switch-Off Henry Nowak Murder Protests Police Far-Right Mortgage Rates Politics UK

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