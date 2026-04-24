Fitzpatricks Surge as Lowry and Koepka Miss Cut at Zurich Classic

Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick are in contention at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after a strong second round, while Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka failed to make the weekend cut. Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer lead the tournament.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans has seen a dramatic shakeup as several prominent teams battled for position, while others, including the highly anticipated pairing of Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka , unfortunately missed the cut.

Lowry, a past champion of this event alongside Rory McIlroy in 2022, found himself partnering with five-time major winner Koepka this year, filling the void left by McIlroy’s absence. Despite a strong start with an opening round of 66 in the four-ball format and a subsequent 69 in the foursomes, their combined score of nine under par proved just one stroke short of the 10-under cutline, ending their tournament run before the weekend.

The event, unique on the PGA Tour as the only team competition, demands a versatile skillset from its participants, testing their ability to perform both individually and in coordinated partnership. The four-ball format, where each player plays their own ball and the lower score counts, requires aggressive play and individual brilliance, while the foursomes format, alternating shots with a single ball, emphasizes precision, communication, and strategic teamwork.

Meanwhile, the team of Matt Fitzpatrick and his younger brother, Alex, delivered a stunning performance on Friday, carding a seven-under 65 to catapult themselves into contention. This impressive round moved them into a share of second place after 36 holes, trailing the leaders by just one stroke. The American duo of Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer continue to lead the pack, maintaining their position at the top of the leaderboard with a total of 16 under par.

Their consistent play, highlighted by back-to-back birdies to finish their round of 70, has established them as the team to beat. Fitzpatrick’s recent form has been exceptional, having climbed to No 3 in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) following victories at the Valspar Championship and the RBC Heritage, where he defeated world No 1 Scottie Scheffler in a thrilling playoff.

Alex has also demonstrated his talent, securing his first DP World Tour title at the Hero Indian Open in March. This familial success adds another layer of intrigue to the tournament, as the brothers aim to build on their previous performance, where they narrowly missed the cut last year. Several other teams are closely positioned, including Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat, as well as Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge, all tied for second place at 15 under par.

Further adding to the international flavor of the competition, English players Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala are making a strong showing at 12 under par, while Matt Wallace and Marco Penge are just one stroke behind at 11 under. The Zurich Classic’s unique format and increased prize purse of $9.5 million (£7.05m) – with the winning team expected to share around $1.372m (£1.02m) – have attracted a competitive field.

Beyond the financial rewards, the victors will also receive 400 FedExCup points and exemptions into prestigious tournaments like The Players Championship and The PGA Championship for the 2027 season, along with guaranteed entry into the next two years’ Zurich Classic. The tournament’s structure ensures a thrilling weekend of golf, with the top 33 teams and ties progressing to the final rounds.

In the event of a tie after 72 holes, a sudden-death playoff will determine the champions, promising a dramatic conclusion to this unique team event. The Zurich Classic continues to be a highlight on the PGA Tour calendar, showcasing both individual skill and the power of teamwork





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Zurich Classic PGA Tour Shane Lowry Brooks Koepka Matt Fitzpatrick Alex Fitzpatrick Alex Smalley Hayden Springer New Orleans Golf Tournament

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