Five Armed Police Officers Banned from Royal Palaces After Misogynistic Comments

Five Metropolitan Police officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection squad have been banned from royal residences following a complaint by a female staff member at Kensington Palace about inappropriate comments, including a reference to 'little Hitlers'. The Met cleared them of misconduct, but senior Royal Household staff decided to revoke their passes.

Five armed police officers have been permanently banned from the royal residences after a female staff member at Kensington Palace reported them for misogynistic behaviour.

The employee claimed the officers made a series of inappropriate remarks, including one who complained that Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales, was 'full of little Hitlers'. The Metropolitan Police launched an internal investigation into the allegations against the Royalty and Specialist Protection squad.

While the force concluded that the officers did not reach the misconduct threshold, senior Royal Household staff decided to remove their security passes, effectively barring them from working at any palace in the future. Prince William and Kate Middleton were informed of the decision but had no direct involvement in it, according to sources. The complaint was first lodged in October 2024, detailing incidents that occurred between August 2023 and September 2024.

Among the allegations, one officer complained about the 'little Hitlers' comment when asked to move his kit, and another sent a Facebook friend request to a female palace employee. A source told The Sun that the comments were perceived as misogynistic but were tame and not sexual in nature. Despite the Met clearing the officers and allowing them to return to work, the Royal Household decided they could not return to the palace.

The officers are now assigned to other armed duties elsewhere in the Met. Former Met royalty protection head Dai Davies expressed surprise at the number of complaints, questioning if the unit has a culture of misogyny. Former detective chief inspector Mick Neville noted that banter was once acceptable but said he was not surprised that officers faced consequences for remarks that offended staff. This incident is the latest in a series of controversies involving armed police at royal residences.

Earlier this month, an investigation was launched into claims that officers at Windsor Castle had been sleeping on the job. Up to 30 Met officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection squad are under investigation for misconduct, with reports that some signed in for duty but never turned up. The probe follows security breaches at the 13-acre castle estate, which hosts official events and houses royal family members.

In June last year, a man was arrested for intruding into the grounds of Windsor Castle near the Prince and Princess of Wales' home. He was detained on suspicion of trespass and drug possession. In October 2024, masked burglars smashed a security barrier and scaled the estate fence while Prince William and Kate were sleeping at home with their children. The two men used a stolen truck to break through a gate and stole farm vehicles from a barn.

The Daily Mail has approached the Met Police and Kensington Palace for comment. The long-term relationship between the Royal Household and its police protection has come under scrutiny, with calls for cultural change within the elite unit. While the ban sends a strong message about accountability, it also highlights tensions between palace staff and security personnel. The officers involved have not been named, but their removal from royal duties underscores the palace's commitment to maintaining a respectful workplace.

As the Met continues its broader investigation into the squad, questions remain about how such behaviour was allowed to persist and whether further disciplinary actions will follow. The scandal serves as a reminder that even those entrusted with protecting the highest-profile figures in the country are not immune from reproach when their conduct falls short of expected standards





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