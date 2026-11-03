Five Arrested After Brutal Farm Attack In North West Province

Five suspects face charges after Donovan Marx was severely injured in a farm robbery in North West province. Police recovered firearms and arrested the gang.

Five suspects are in custody following a horrific armed robbery and assault that left Donovan Marx critically injured at his farm in Syferfontein, North West province. The brutal incident occurred last Wednesday when three masked men targeted the property, attacking a farmworker before confronting Marx directly. Authorities have confirmed that two additional suspects were apprehended in a coordinated sweep on Sunday, 1 November, bringing the total number of arrested individuals to five.

Details Of The Violent Farm Attack

The attack began when three armed individuals wearing balaclavas confronted a farmworker who was mowing the lawn on the premises. The assailants demanded to know the location of the property owner, Donovan Marx, and subsequently restrained the farmworker using cable ties. When Marx arrived in his red Isuzu pick-up truck, two of the attackers approached him and shot him in the upper body.

Also read North-South Numeracy Divide Harms UK Economy and Growth

Marx was dragged into the house where he was tied up and subjected to repeated stabbings and physical assaults. In a particularly gruesome act, the attackers hacked off both of his ears. The gang then searched the property, stole three firearms from a safe, and fled the scene in Marx's vehicle, leaving him for dead.

Rescue And Medical Treatment

The farmworker managed to free himself from his restraints and raised the alarm, leading to Marx being rushed to Mediclinic Potchefstroom in a serious condition. He underwent emergency surgery to address his severe injuries. Doctors removed part of his large intestine and were unable to save his ears, although they managed to save a kidney that had been pierced by a bullet.

Advertisement

Marx's family confirmed that he remained stable in intensive care following the operation. They noted that while he is stable, his recovery will require extensive further medical attention. The farmworker who raised the alarm was also a victim of the initial confrontation but survived the incident.

Police Investigation And Arrests

Ventersdorp detectives, assisted by the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit, launched an intensive investigation into the attack. Police arrested two suspects in the Ventersdorp area on Saturday before apprehending three more in Promosa, near Potchefstroom, on Sunday, 1 November. The suspects are aged between 26 and 56.

During the operation, officers seized four firearms, two of which have been linked to the attack. Investigators also recovered clothing and jewelry belonging to Marx. The five suspects are expected to appear before the Ventersdorp and Potchefstroom Magistrates' Courts on Tuesday, 3 November, facing charges including house robbery, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Official Reactions And Family Statement

North West Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Adams praised the investigating team, particularly Captain Bonita Dry, for their persistence in following leads. Ian Cameron, chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police, highlighted the significance of the five arrests in a matter of days. He emphasized the need to build a strong case that can withstand court scrutiny.

Advertisement

Cameron thanked local farm watches, private security personnel, and community members for their cooperation. Donovan Marx's wife, Louise, thanked the public for their support and expressed trust in the Lord for strength. The family has appealed for privacy while Donovan continues his treatment and the investigation proceeds.