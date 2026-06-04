Five Eyes agencies warn of coordinated Chinese espionage targeting UK military and officials

MI5 and its Five Eyes partners have released a joint bulletin describing a sophisticated Chinese intelligence operation that uses fake job ads and encrypted communications to recruit UK military personnel, academics and journalists, aiming to steal classified information.

British security services have issued an unprecedented joint alert that Chinese intelligence agencies are mounting a coordinated campaign to infiltrate the United Kingdom's armed forces and extract classified material.

The warning, published by MI5 in collaboration with the United Kingdom's partners in the Five Eyes alliance - the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand - is contained in a bulletin titled Safeguarding Our Secrets. The document is the first ever instance of the Five Eyes partnership issuing a collective advisory on hostile state activity and it outlines a sophisticated, multi‑layered espionage operation directed by the People's Liberation Army's intelligence arm.

According to the bulletin, Chinese operatives are employing an aggressive online recruitment strategy that masquerades as legitimate employment opportunities. Fake job adverts for foreign‑policy analysts, defence consultants and human‑resources specialists have been posted on professional networking sites and other digital platforms. The postings promise unusually high salaries, sometimes up to £2,000 for a single defence‑related report, and they specifically target individuals who hold security clearances or who are stationed in the Indo‑Pacific theatre.

Once an initial contact is made, conversations are shifted to encrypted messaging services and payment is requested via cryptocurrency or through accounts that cannot be traced to a corporate entity. In several documented cases, recruits have been invited to travel to non‑Western jurisdictions where they are pressured to provide sensitive information or to undertake covert missions on behalf of Beijing.

The advisory stresses that the ultimate objective of the Chinese campaign is to acquire privileged military, political and economic intelligence that would give Beijing a strategic advantage over the Five Eyes community. While members of the armed forces are the primary focus, the bulletin warns that anyone with access to classified government data - including academics, journalists and think‑tank researchers - is also at risk.

The warning follows recent diplomatic activity, notably Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper's visit to Beijing for security talks in which she reiterated the two nations' shared interest in a rules‑based international order. Security Minister Dan Jarvis responded by affirming that the United Kingdom has taken robust defensive measures and will continue to counter hostile actions from a range of states, including China.

The joint Five Eyes bulletin underscores the growing sophistication of state‑sponsored espionage and the need for heightened vigilance across all sectors that handle sensitive information





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