Five Italian Tourists Die in Underwater Cave Diving Accident in Maldives

Five Italian tourists have died while exploring underwater caves 160ft below the surface in the Maldives. The group had set off on a diving expedition on Thursday morning to explore the Vaavu atoll, according to local media. Authorities received reports of the divers' disappearance at around 1.45pm local time after they failed to resurface at around midday. During the search and rescue operation, their bodies were discovered. According to initial reports, the five tourists had boarded the 'luxury' Duke of York yacht, a foreign-operated live-aboard diving vessel, and they disappeared near Alimatha, one of the atoll's most popular diving spots.

Five Italian tourists have died while exploring underwater caves 160ft below the surface in the Maldives . The group had set off on a diving expedition on Thursday morning to explore the Vaavu atoll, according to local media.

Authorities received reports of the divers' disappearance at around 1.45pm local time after they failed to resurface at around midday. During the search and rescue operation, their bodies were discovered. According to initial reports, the five tourists had boarded the 'luxury' Duke of York yacht, a foreign-operated live-aboard diving vessel, and they disappeared near Alimatha, one of the atoll's most popular diving spots.

One of the victims has been named by Italian newspaper Il Messaggero as 51-year-old Monica Montefalcone, a respected marine biologist, TV personality, and professor of Tropical Marine Ecology and Underwater Science at the University of Genoa. Her 20-year-old daughter, Giorgia Sommacal, also died. The other three victims have been named as Muriel Oddenino of Turin, Gianluca Benedetti of Padua, and Federico Gualtieri of Borgomanero. Montefalcone and Oddenino were colleagues at the University of Genoa.

One of the victims has been named by Italian press as Monica Montefalcone, a professor and researcher at the University of Genoa. Giorgia Sommacal, 20, Monica Montefalcone's daughter, also died. Gianluca Benedetti of Padua was named as one of the people who died on the dive. According to initial reports, the five tourists had boarded the Duke of York, a foreign-operated live-aboard diving vessel, and they disappeared near Alimatha.

Montefalcone worked at Distav, the Department of Earth Sciences. In the Maldives, she was the scientific director of the island monitoring campaign, according to Italian reports. Benedetti was an operations manager, as well as a diving instructor and boat captain. Police have launched an investigation into the tragedy, but the cause of death remains unknown at this time, and no official statement has yet been released.

Local officials said it was the worst single diving accident in the nation of 1,192 tiny coral islands scattered some 500 miles across the equator in the Indian Ocean. Aircraft and speedboats were deployed for a major search after the group of five was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, the Maldives National Defence Force said in a statement. One body has been found among five divers who went diving in Vaavu Atoll.

It is believed that the remaining four divers are also inside the same cave, which extends to a depth of about 60 metres (65 yards). Weather conditions at the dive site today were unfavourable, with winds blowing between 25 and 30 miles per hour. The meteorological service issued a yellow alert for the area this morning, which remains in place. Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the incident.

The yacht company, as stated on its official website, provides nitrox - a breathing mixture for scuba diving composed of nitrogen and oxygen. The ship, built in 2010, is designed to transport passengers to select destinations in the Maldives, specifically chosen for tourists who enjoy scuba diving. The Duke of York has 11 spacious luxury cabins on three decks, accommodating a total of 21 guests, each paying just over €2,000 for a week-long cruise.

On the lower deck, there are six double, twin or triple cabins. There is a double cabin on the main deck, while three additional double cabins with sea views are located on the upper deck. Each cabin has independent air conditioning and a private bathroom. The common areas include a spacious air-conditioned interior lounge with comfortable seating, a TV, a full entertainment system, and a bar.

The vessel also has a restaurant on the main deck, serving local and Italian cuisine. Three decks offer panoramic views with comfortable seating, including sun loungers and deck chairs. The crew consists of 13 members





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Maldives Underwater Caves Duke Of York Yacht Nitrox Oxygen Toxicity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glasgow tourists will get 'slice of home' as Greggs to open first bakery in TenerifeThe UK chain will soon be serving their much-loved bakes and sausage rolls at the popular Spanish sunspot.

Read more »

Mel Gibson's PDA-filled date with Italian actressMel Gibson, the 70-year-old actor and director, was seen sharing passionate kisses and strolling hand-in-hand with Antonella Salvucci, a 44-year-old actress and model, in Rome.

Read more »

Five tourists die in Maldives scuba diving accident after missing divers fail to resurfaceFive Italian nationals have died while scuba diving in the Maldives

Read more »

Maldives diving tragedy as five Italians disappear during 165ft cave diveThe group of Italian nationals were reported missing by the crew after they failed to resurface, as Maldivian authorities launch an investigation

Read more »