Five Kitchen Elements That Make Your Home Look Cheap, According to an Interior Designer

Interior decorator Penny Modern shares five common kitchen features that can cheapen the appearance of your home, along with simple fixes to create a more sophisticated and streamlined space.

The design and layout of a kitchen play a crucial role in a home's overall aesthetic, as homeowners often strive to balance functionality with visual appeal.

While some prefer a minimalist style, others opt for more dramatic designs, certain elements can inadvertently make a kitchen appear inexpensive rather than elegant. Interior decorator Penny Modern, known for her insights on home design, has identified common kitchen features that can cheapen the look of a space. According to her, achieving a sophisticated atmosphere is less about adding items and more about removing or concealing specific elements.

The following are the key pitfalls she highlights, along with her recommendations for a more refined kitchen. First, exposed trash bins are a major design flaw. No matter how stylish the bin, having it in plain sight introduces an unwanted association with waste and can lead to unpleasant odors. Penny emphasizes that a visible bin adds clutter and detracts from a clean, upscale appearance.

The solution is to conceal the bin within a cabinet, but if that's not feasible, she suggests using a stainless steel model and placing it discreetly to minimize its visual impact. Second, hanging pot racks, while often intended to evoke a professional chef's kitchen, frequently result in a cluttered and chaotic look in residential settings. Penny notes that unless all pots and pans are uniformly stylish, the rack appears messy.

Additionally, it can make the space feel smaller, obstruct sightlines, and cause cookware to accumulate dust and grease. Her advice is to store pots and pans horizontally within deep drawers with dividers or, if necessary, temporarily in the oven.

Third, using the space atop kitchen cabinets for decorative items-such as pictures, wine bottles, or faux plants-creates visual clutter and draws the eye upward, making the room seem smaller and less polished. Penny recommends leaving this area completely empty to maintain a clean, streamlined effect. Fourth, mass-produced word art signs with phrases like "kitchen" or "eat, pray, love" tend to make a kitchen feel generic and tacky.

Instead, she suggests investing in authentic artwork, such as a landscape print from a meaningful location, which can be sourced affordably from platforms like Etsy. Finally, mismatched appliance finishes-for example, a white dishwasher, black refrigerator, and stainless steel stove-create a disjointed, haphazard appearance. To achieve a cohesive, luxurious look, Penny recommends considering panel-ready appliances that can be customized to blend with cabinetry, a feature common in high-end homes





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