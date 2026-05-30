Five Lifeguards Sacked Over AI System Blunder at Public Swimming Pool

A five-year-old boy almost drowned in a public swimming pool in Lowestoft, Suffolk, after a drowning detection technology malfunctioned due to a buoy blockage. An on-duty lifeguard rescued the boy, who made a full recovery after receiving life-saving CPR.

Five lifeguards have been sacked over an AI system blunder after a five-year-old boy almost drowned in a public swimming pool . Investigations are ongoing after an on-duty lifeguard rescued the unresponsive boy at the Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft, Suffolk.

It is understood that a drowning detection technology that is used to help lifeguards malfunctioned after it was blocked by a buoy on May 1. A member of the public spotted the unresponsive boy underwater just after a swimming lesson. The lifeguard dragged him to safety before giving him life-saving CPR at the scene - an ambulance then arrived to take him to the hospital.

It is believed he was underwater for about three minutes, but the emergency action saw him make a full recovery. Stuart Jardine, area contract manager for Everyone Active, which runs the leisure centre said: 'We can confirm a boy was rescued from the main pool on Friday, May 1.

'He was taken to hospital for monitoring and was released over the bank holiday weekend having made a full recovery. 'An investigation into the incident is ongoing and as such, we are unable to provide any further detail. ' Eight underwater pool view cameras and sensors linked to an AI monitoring system track swimming activity and provide real-time alerts to lifeguards.

But a torpedo buoy is understood to have been left on the sensor button that emits an alert to warn the staff of any irregular or dangerous movements in the pool. Five full-time staff members were dismissed last week following disciplinary hearings and investigations into the incident. Two lifeguards on duty at the time of the incident are among the staff members that have been dismissed.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: 'Given the nature and seriousness of this incident, it is likely to be a lengthy investigation, and we are unable to comment further until this work is completed.

' A teenager, who is appealing the decision along with former colleagues, had been working that day but had no involvement with the incident. However, the teen from Lowestoft was sacked via a letter after a disciplinary hearing.

A copy seen by a local newspaper said: 'The matters of concern were: findings from investigations following a review of the incident on Friday, May 1 including breaches of critical health and safety practices including lifeguarding malpractice including the misuse of the drowning detection system.

'You were unable to give an adequate or satisfactory explanation of your actions. ' The teen added: 'It is galling, especially as I was only working during the day and was not even there in the evening. 'I have never done anything myself and had only seen it done once when I was a few weeks into the job.

'I did not think anything of it as I was new back then, and their reasoning was I did not report the issue at the time - but that should be down to health and safety really. ' Suffolk County Council has been contacted for comment





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AI System Blunder Drowning Detection Technology Public Swimming Pool Lifeguards Sacked Investigation Ongoing

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