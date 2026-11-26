Five men were found guilty of murder and violent disorder following the fatal attack on Suhail Choudry in Keighley, ending a two-month trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Five men have been convicted of murder and violent disorder following the fatal attack on Suhail Choudry in Keighley, marking the conclusion of a two-month trial at Sheffield Crown Court. Suhail died in hospital three days after he was attacked with weapons, leaving him with catastrophic head and brain injuries. A group of men armed with weapons including metal and wooden bars attacked Suhail, leaving him with catastrophic head and brain injuries. The conviction brings a formal end to a year of legal proceedings for the victim's grieving family and the wider community.

Convictions for Suhail Choudry Murder

Mohammed Aliyaan Khan, 24, of Malsis Road was found guilty of murder, violent disorder, and possession of an offensive weapon. Rashid Hussain, 41, Redcliffe Street was found guilty of murder, violent disorder, and possession of an offensive weapon. Faisal Khan, 26, of Malsis Road was found guilty of murder, violent disorder, and possession of an offensive weapon. Majid Hussain, 42, of Devonshire Street was found guilty of murder, violent disorder, and possession of an offensive weapon.

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Trial Outcomes and Legal Conclusions

While the majority of the defendants were convicted of the most serious charges, the jury reached a different verdict for one of the men on trial. Hakeem Gulzar, 28, Plover Street was cleared of murder, manslaughter, violent disorder, and possession of an offensive weapon, but found guilty of assisting an offender. This distinction highlights the detailed scrutiny the jury applied to each individual's role in the events leading up to and following the assault. The convictions were announced after detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team launched a murder investigation to identify all those involved.

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Family Statement and Police Response

In a statement, the family of Suhail Choudry said: "Firstly, we would like to give our thanks and appreciation to the officers of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team for their hard work and dedication since the day Suhail was attacked. "We welcome these convictions and although nothing will change the fact that our lives have been changed forever from the loss of Suhail, we hope this serves as a reminder that people's actions have consequences, and no one is above the law. "As a family we are devastated from the loss of Suhail and the whole ordeal of the investigation, the prolonged trial and hearing the detailed evidence of Suhail's injuries."

Impact on the Keighley Community

Having to listen to the planning, the violence and the actions of others has inflicted further trauma on us, that we will never forget. "We are glad justice has been served, and we will take the time now to privately process the past year". Detective Superintendent Matt Holdsworth of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: "This was a calculated and violent attack that had been planned on Suhail Choudry. "This was a senseless loss of life that has had a devastating impact on the victim's family, friends and the wider community. "Our thoughts remain with the victim's loved ones, and we hope this outcome brings them some comfort as they continue to come to terms with their loss."