Five Men Stabbed in London Street Attack

A man has been arrested following a stabbing incident in London where five men were injured. The attack occurred on Friday afternoon in Horn Lane, Acton, west London. Four men aged 20, 22, 42, and 47 were rushed to hospital with stab wounds. A fifth man, aged 26, was also taken to hospital and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs. Emergency services responded to the scene at 2.47pm, providing first aid to the victims. Police are investigating the incident and have increased their presence in the area.

A man has been arrested following a stabbing incident in London where five men were injured. The attack occurred on Friday afternoon in Horn Lane , Acton , west London .

Four men aged 20, 22, 42, and 47 were rushed to hospital with stab wounds. A fifth man, aged 26, was also taken to hospital and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs. Emergency services responded to the scene at 2.47pm, providing first aid to the victims. Police on patrol alerted to the altercation and provided emergency first aid.

The four men with stab wounds were deemed not to be life-threatening or life-changing. The fifth man, who was also taken to hospital, is currently in custody. The London Ambulance Service responded to the scene with multiple resources, including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, paramedics from the tactical response unit, an emergency planning officer, and an incident response officer. They treated five people at the scene and transported them to hospital.

Police are investigating the incident and have increased their presence in the area. Residents are advised to contact police with any information





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Stabbing London Attack Assault Police Hospital Arrest Drugs Horn Lane Acton

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Man arrested after five people stabbed in west LondonEmergency services were called to Horn Lane in Acton this afternoon to reports five men were assaulted and stabbed in an altercation.

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