Five Scuba Divers Die in Underwater Cave Exploration in Maldives

The identities of all five scuba divers who died while exploring underwater caves in the Maldives have been revealed. The group, from Italy, had set off on a diving expedition on Thursday morning to explore the Vaavu atoll but never resurfaced. One of the victims has been named by Italian media as 51-year-old Monica Montefalcone, a respected marine biologist, TV personality, and professor of Tropical Marine Ecology and Underwater Science at the University of Genoa. Her 20-year-old daughter, Giorgia Sommacal, also died. The other three victims have been named as Muriel Oddenino of Turin, Gianluca Benedetti of Padua, and Federico Gualtieri of Borgomanero.

The identities of all five scuba divers who died while exploring underwater caves in the Maldives have been revealed. The group, from Italy, had set off on a diving expedition on Thursday morning to explore the Vaavu atoll but never resurfaced.

One of the victims has been named by Italian media as 51-year-old Monica Montefalcone, a respected marine biologist, TV personality, and professor of Tropical Marine Ecology and Underwater Science at the University of Genoa. Her 20-year-old daughter, Giorgia Sommacal, also died. The other three victims have been named as Muriel Oddenino of Turin, Gianluca Benedetti of Padua, and Federico Gualtieri of Borgomanero. Montefalcone worked at Distav, the Department of Earth Sciences.

In the Maldives, she was the scientific director of the island monitoring campaign, according to Italian reports. Oddenino, a marine biologist and ecologist, was her colleague at the University of Genoa. Benedetti, 44, was an operations manager, a diving instructor, and a boat captain. After working in banking and finance for several years, he turned his passion for diving into a full-time career.

Speaking about her son's tragic death, Bendedetti's mother told Italian news outlet Gazzettino: 'I heard the news from the embassy. I can't say anything, and you can only imagine the pain. Now I'm with his partner. The group had boarded the 'luxury' Duke of York yacht, a foreign-operated live-aboard diving vessel, and they disappeared near Alimatha, one of the atoll's most popular diving spots.

One of the victims has been named by Italian press as Monica Montefalcone, a professor and researcher at the University of Genoa. Giorgia Sommacal, 20, Monica Montefalcone's daughter, also died. Muriel Oddenino was also a researcher at the University of Genoa. Aircraft and speedboats were deployed for a major search after the group of five was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) said in a statement.

'One body has been found among five divers who went diving in Vaavu Atoll,' the statement said. 'The body was found inside a cave. It is believed that the remaining four divers are also inside the same cave, which extends to a depth of about 60 metres (200 feet).

' The diver whose body was discovered has not been publicly identified. Rescue teams on Friday continued their search for the remaining bodies.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the tragedy, but the cause of death remains unknown at this time. Authorities have not ruled out several scenarios, with police probing whether bad weather may have affected the divers' visibility. Weather conditions at the dive site today were unfavourable, with winds blowing between 25 and 30 miles per hour. The meteorological service issued a yellow alert for the area yesterday morning.

According to Italian news outlet La Repubblica, the fact that none of the five divers managed to resurface suggests the group may have become lost within an underwater cave. Gianluca Benedetti of Padua was named as one of the people who died on the dive. Diving experts have also been speculating on various hypotheses. According to local media, one of the most widely accepted hypotheses by the coast guard and experts is oxygen toxicity.

This phenomenon occurs if the tank's mixture is inadequate, making oxygen toxic at certain depths.

'At 50 meters of depth in the sea, there are several risks; it's a real tragedy,' says Alfonso Bolognini, president of the Italian Society of Underwater and Hyperbaric Medicine. 'There are several hypotheses we can make right now: an inadequate breathing mix can create a hyperoxic crisis when there's an increase in the partial pressure of oxygen in the tissues and blood plasma, which can cause neurological problems.

'Inside a cave at 50 meters of depth, all it takes is a problem for a diver or a panic attack for a diver,' he adds, saying that 'the agitation causes the water to become cloudy and can impair visibility. In these cases, the panic component could lead to even fatal errors





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Maldives Scuba Diving Underwater Caves Duke Of York Yacht Live-Aboard Diving Vessel Alimatha Vaavu Atoll Monica Montefalcone Giuliano Benedetti Federico Gualtieri Muriel Oddenino Oxygen Toxicity Panic Attack Cloudy Water Impair Visibility

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