Five suspects arrested in a house raid robbery where a man was pinned down and assaulted

The incident occurred in Kimberley, Nottinghamshire, where masked men in dark clothing used a sledgehammer and a pickaxe to break-in to a home, targeting watches and designer clothes worth nearly £1 million. The suspects managed to escape with a large quantity of luxury watches.

Two men have been arrested after a homeowner was allegedly pinned down and attacked by armed thieves during a terrifying house raid . Masked men in dark clothing smashed their way into the home in Kimberley, Nottinghamshire , one armed with a sledgehammer and another with a pickaxe.

The gang of thugs reportedly stole watches and designer clothes, valued at nearly £1million. A male victim attempted to confront the intruders and was struck on the back and knee with the sledgehammer, police said. He was then assaulted and pinned to a sofa, before the attackers demanded to know the location of valuables and access to a safe. The victim was threatened with further violence and gave the attackers keys to his safe.

The offenders then filled a sack with a large quantity of luxury watches. At the same time, his wife was physically dragged upstairs and forced to show the assailants where the rest of the watches were stored. The thugs also stole her luxury designer handbags, a mobile phone and a purse containing bank cards





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Nottinghamshire House Raid Attack Robbery Watches Designer Clothes Sledgehammer Pickaxe Audemars Piguet Rolex Omega Louis Vuitton Gucci Chanel Jimmy Choo Dior

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