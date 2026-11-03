Five Teenagers Stabbed at Halloween Party in Eastleigh After Gatecrashers Invade Home

Five teenage boys were seriously injured during a Halloween party in Eastleigh after uninvited gatecrashers scaled a fence and attacked guests with knives. Two suspects remain in custody.

Five teenage boys are fighting for their lives after a supervised Halloween party in Eastleigh was violently invaded by uninvited gatecrashers on Saturday night. The incident occurred at a £800,000 four-bedroom property on Park Road in the quiet, tree-lined suburb of Chandler's Ford, where a celebration had been planned for a small group of close friends.

Two teenagers, aged seventeen and sixteen from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the chaotic attack. The violence erupted after approximately seventy uninvited revellers scaled a wooden fence to enter the premises, drastically increasing the crowd size and triggering a fight that resulted in multiple knife injuries.

Also read Five boys aged 16 and 17 seriously injured in stabbing at Eastleigh Halloween party

Details Of The Halloween Gatecrash Incident

The attack began shortly after 10:30 pm when a group of teenagers, who did not appear to know anyone at the party, climbed over the garden fence. The party was originally hosted by a seventeen-year-old girl who invited her closest friends, expecting a modest gathering of thirty or forty attendees.

However, the situation escalated rapidly when around one hundred people had gathered. Many of the uninvited guests arrived after another Halloween event in nearby Romsey was shut down earlier in the evening, leading them to migrate to this location. The influx of strangers overwhelmed the initial plan and created a volatile environment.

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According to police reports from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, the five victims were found injured in the garden area of the house. All five boys had been invited by the host, and they are believed to be friends who attended Thornden School in Chandler's Ford together before moving on to various sixth form colleges.

Victim Injuries And Medical Response

The severity of the injuries has left two of the victims in life-threatening conditions in the hospital. One of the teenagers remains in a critical state, while the other three are also being treated for serious wounds. The victims are aged between sixteen and seventeen, with three of them being seventeen years old.

Witnesses described the injuries in graphic detail, noting that one boy suffered a stab wound to his shoulder. Two others sustained serious slash wounds to their stomachs and torsos, while a fourth victim endured a severe stab wound to his arm. The physical toll of the attack required immediate and extensive medical intervention on the street outside the home.

Air ambulances and emergency paramedics responded swiftly to the scene. Local residents witnessed medics working for up to forty minutes on the pavement, administering gas and air, providing blood transfusions, and stabilizing the critically injured boys before rushing them to the hospital in separate ambulances.

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Community Shock And Police Investigation

The violent nature of the attack has deeply shocked the local community and the families of the students involved. A neighbor described hearing screams followed by an eerie silence, noting that the boys attacked were not confrontational by nature. The sudden shift from a peaceful gathering to a knife attack caught everyone off guard.

Police forensic teams have been conducting a thorough investigation at the scene on Park Road. The two suspects in custody are being questioned regarding their roles in the stabbing. Investigators are also looking into the social media connections that led to the party details being shared, suspecting that Snapchat played a key role in the unauthorized influx of guests.

School Connections And Ongoing Inquiries

All five victims are understood to be former classmates from Thornden School, though they have since progressed to different educational institutions, including Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh. School officials are cooperating with the police as they assess the impact on the student body and provide support to those affected by the trauma.

The host's family has expressed their devastation over the events that unfolded in their home. The father was present at the property but was unable to prevent the large numbers of youngsters from arriving after the party had begun. Police are now urging anyone with information about the incident or the gatecrashers to come forward.