Five suspects were detained following the drive-by shooting that killed 19-year-old Vana-Reese Schuster-Togiatau outside Fitzy's pub in Loganholme on October 24.

Five teenage males were taken into police custody on Thursday morning in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred outside a pub in Loganholme, south of Brisbane, last month. The arrests follow a targeted investigation into the incident that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Vana-Reese Schuster-Togiatau and left three other men wounded.

Logan Police Executed Search Warrants

Detectives from the Queensland Police Service executed five search warrants across the Logan region on Thursday morning. A police spokeswoman confirmed to media outlets that five males were taken into custody during the operation. She emphasized that investigations are continuing and that no further information is available at this stage. As of Thursday, no formal charges have been laid against any of the detainees.

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Vana-Reese Schuster-Togiatau Fatal Injury

Vana-Reese Schuster-Togiatau, 19, was critically injured during the attack outside Fitzy's in Loganholme on October 24. She was rushed to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital, where she remained in critical condition for five days before succumbing to her injuries. The incident left three other men wounded at the scene, adding to the gravity of the violence that unfolded at the local establishment.

Boxing Event Packed With Young Families

The shooting took place at a time when the pub was crowded with young families attending a boxing event. The presence of families and children in the vicinity underscores the shocking nature of the violence that erupted during a community gathering. The location, Fitzy's in Loganholme, became the site of a tragic event that has since drawn significant attention from local authorities and the broader community.

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Heavily Armed Officers Escort Suspect

Footage captured during the Thursday raids showed heavily armed police officers escorting one of the handcuffed teenagers away from the scene. The suspect shielded his face from the cameras using a sheet of paper as he was moved by officers. The visual of the armed response and the subdued suspect highlighted the seriousness with which the police treated the execution of the warrants and the safety of the public.

Police Pledge To Track Down Offenders

Following the death of Vana-Reese Schuster-Togiatau, police issued a public vow that they would not cease their efforts until the alleged offenders were tracked down and arrested. The commitment reflects the determination of the Queensland Police Service to bring justice to the victim's family and to ensure accountability for the violent act that claimed an innocent life. The investigation remains active as authorities continue to gather evidence and process information from the arrests.