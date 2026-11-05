Five Tennis Stars Who Challenged the Big Four

An analysis of Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov, Milos Raonic, Kei Nishikori, and Dominic Thiem, detailing their careers after the era of Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, and Murray.

The tennis world witnessed an unprecedented era of dominance defined by the Big Four: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray. These four legends captured 68 Grand Slam titles combined, creating a barrier that seemed insurmountable for nearly a decade. Five emerging stars were widely tipped to break this monopoly, yet only one managed to secure a major singles title. This article examines the trajectories of Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov, Milos Raonic, Kei Nishikori, and Dominic Thiem.

Marin Cilic Breaks the Spell

Marin Cilic stands alone among the five challengers as the only player to defeat the Big Four in a Grand Slam final. He secured this historic victory by defeating Kei Nishikori at the 2014 US Open, ending a ten-year streak where the Big Four exclusively filled the final slots. This win marked the first Grand Slam final appearance without any of the four giants since the early 2000s.

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Cilic rose to a career-high ranking of World No. 3 in 2018, a milestone achieved after winning the Davis Cup and reaching the Australian Open final. His performance at Wimbledon 2017 was particularly notable, as he reached the final before suffering a decisive defeat to Roger Federer with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-1, and 6-4. Despite this loss, he demonstrated elite competitiveness on the global stage.

His versatility extends beyond singles, highlighted by an Olympic silver medal in men's doubles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He partnered with Ivan Dodig to secure this honor, adding a significant accolade to his resume. Currently holding 21 ATP tour-level singles titles, Cilic remains an active competitor on the professional circuit.

At 38 years old, Cilic continues to defy expectations regarding athletic longevity. He is currently ranked 96th in the ATP rankings, maintaining a level of play that rivals the stars of his generation. His persistence is particularly impressive given the severe physical challenges he overcame during recent years.

Doctors initially warned that major knee and meniscus surgeries in 2023 and 2024 could terminate his professional career. Cilic recovered from these procedures to remain competitive, proving his resilience against medical predictions. His ongoing presence on tour serves as a testament to his dedication and physical conditioning.

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Grigor Dimitrov and Milos Raonic

Grigor Dimitrov was one of the early threats to the established order, becoming the second player born in the 1990s to win back-to-back Mexican Open titles. At age 23, he dismantled Andy Murray in the 2014 Wimbledon quarter-finals before falling to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. This performance signaled his arrival as a top-tier contender.

Dimitrov reached World No. 3 in November 2017, following a semi-final run at the Australian Open and a victory at the Nitto ATP Finals. Although he reached the top three, his head-to-head record against the Big Four remained poor, standing at 8 wins and 41 losses combined. He never managed to replicate his early promise in major finals.

His recent career has seen a noticeable decline, with his ranking dropping to 134th. A brutal pectoral injury forced him to retire during the 2025 Wimbledon match against Jannik Sinner, despite being two sets ahead. This injury coincided with his first career loss in the qualifying rounds at the Paris Masters, marking a significant downturn.

Milos Raonic mirrored Dimitrov's emergence, reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2014 as a 23-year-old. He became the first player born in the 1990s to win two tour-level titles, catching the eye of tennis analysts worldwide. His aggressive game style posed a constant threat to baseline giants like Federer and Murray.

Raonic peaked at World No. 3 in 2016 after defeating Roger Federer en route to the Wimbledon final, where he lost to Andy Murray. He secured eight ATP Tour singles titles during his career, though he never reached a Grand Slam final. His serve remained a lethal weapon throughout his tenure.

Raonic recently announced his retirement from tennis at the start of 2026. He played his final official match at the 2024 Paris Olympics, concluding a distinguished career. He holds the record for the most aces in a three-set match, achieving 47 aces against Cameron Norrie at the 2024 Queen's Club Championships.

Kei Nishikori and Dominic Thiem

Kei Nishikori achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Asian player to reach a Grand Slam final. He also became the first man to deny Novak Djokovic a spot in the US Open final since 2009. His run to the 2014 final at age 24 positioned him as a prime candidate to disrupt the Big Four's supremacy.

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Despite his peak performance in 2014, Nishikori never returned to a major final. He reached four ATP Masters Finals in Madrid (2014), Miami (2016), the Rogers Cup (2016), and Monte Carlo (2018). These results demonstrated consistency at the highest level of non-slam tournaments.

He achieved a career-high singles ranking of World No. 4 in March 2015. A defining moment in his career was defeating Rafael Nadal in the bronze medal match at the 2016 Rio Olympics. This victory is widely regarded as one of his most impressive achievements on the international stage.

Dominic Thiem also carried high expectations as a challenger to the established hierarchy. He rose to World No. 3 and won the 2018 US Open, becoming the first player to defeat Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam final in the open era. His heavy topspin game was uniquely suited to clay courts.

Thiem's victory at Flushing Meadows ended Djokovic's dominance on hard courts, showcasing his ability to adapt his strategy against different opponents. He reached multiple Grand Slam finals, proving his consistency across various surfaces. His aggressive baseline style forced errors from even the most defensively solid players.

Legacy and Longevity

Novak Djokovic remains the only surviving member of the original Big Four, currently competing on the ATP Tour. He recently claimed his 102nd career title in October at the China Open after Alex de Minaur retired injured in the final. This achievement underscores his enduring physical and mental resilience.

The five challengers analyzed here represent different paths to professional success. While only Cilic and Thiem captured Grand Slam titles, all five reached the top three rankings. Their careers highlight the immense difficulty of sustaining dominance against such a concentrated group of legends.

The physical toll of the modern tour is evident in the recent injuries and retirements of Raonic and Dimitrov. Cilic and Nishikori have shown remarkable durability despite aging and surgeries. Their stories provide a comprehensive view of the challenges faced by players attempting to dethrone established dynasties.

The era of the Big Four may never be repeated due to the unique convergence of talent and timing. However, the efforts of these five stars ensured that the competition remained fierce. Their contributions to tennis history are defined by their ability to push the greatest players to their absolute limits.