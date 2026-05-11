Five ways a UK mum's move to Spain improved her family's wellbeing

A mum of two who exchanged her UK life for Spain's sunnier climate has shared the five ways her move has dramatically improved her family's wellbeing. Expat Ale, posted on TikTok, highlights the fact you can 'trial' Spanish life before making a permanent commitment to emigrating.

A mum of two who exchanged her UK life for Spain 's sunnier climate has shared the five ways her move has dramatically improved her family's wellbeing.

Expat Ale, posted on TikTok, beginning: 'No one talks about this part... but it changes everything.

' She was highlighting the fact you can 'trial' Spanish life before making a permanent commitment to emigrating. 'If you've ever thought about living in Spain with your kids or dog, you don't have to 'move forever' to try it,' Ale explained. She continued, noting that in Spain her children are living 'without screens', while her dog is 'calmer'.

Ale, now based in the Alicante region, revealed her family are also 'outside every day', life is 'slower, but better' and weekdays 'feel good'. In a follow-up video, she elaborated: 'The best part of leaving the corporate 9 to 5 isn't just 'Spain.

' It's the slow morning. In our old life, we were in the car by 8am, stressed and rushing.

'Now, I run my consulting business on a flexible schedule that allows me to laugh while three different beings are trying to brush their teeth at the same time. This is the definition of wealth I was chasing.

' Ale went on to admit: 'We didn't move forever. We just chose to live here for a while as a family (with a husky).

'And if you've ever thought about doing the same... it's more possible than you think. ' The first step in the process is to obtain an NIE (Número de Identificación de Extranjero), a compulsory, unique tax identification number issued to foreign nationals wishing to carry out economic, professional and/or social activities in Spain. According to Ale, having an NIE means you can rent a property, open a bank account and secure insurance.

It can be applied for directly in Spain or at the Consular Office in the applicant's country of residence - and can be done in person or through a duly-accredited representative. Supporting Ale's guidance, Pack & Go, who specialise in international removals, describe a six-month trial as a 'very wise thing to do'.

They outline the various advantages of proceeding with caution online, which are: Pack & Go add: 'With a well planned six-month trial you have the best possible chance of moving to Spain successfully.

'Take your time, plan in detail and don't be afraid to ask yourself difficult questions. The result could be a change that vastly improves your quality of life.





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