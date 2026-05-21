Five-Year Delays in Employment Tribunal Hearings

The system is under pressure as a backlog of 72,000 claims prompts calls for reform and the government to take action to rectify the situation.

Unprecedented employment tribunal service delays in England and Wales have resulted in people bringing unfair dismissal claims waiting up to five years for their case to be heard.

The latest figures show that there is now a backlog of almost 72,000 claims before the Employment Tribunal. For Catriona Ball, whose late husband’s case will not be heard until 2029, the delay has worsened her grief and made it difficult for her to cope with her daily life. Lawyers and experts are calling for radical changes in the system to bring much-needed justice for claimants and companies involved





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Employment Tribunal Delays Unfair Dismissal Claims Backlog Justice Reforms Government Action

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