Five-Year-Old Girl Dies After A59 Collision; Boy and Adults Hospitalized

A serious crash on the A59 in Lancashire has claimed the life of a five-year-old girl and left a five-year-old boy, two adults, and the driver of the second vehicle hospitalized. Police continue their investigation and are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage.

A tragic road collision on the A59 in Gisburn, Lancashire, last Thursday at approximately 3:55 p.m. has resulted in the death of a five-year-old girl.

The crash involved a westbound Skoda Karoq that struck a Volkswagen Golf R near the old council yard, between the junctions of Crow Park Lane and Strawberry Fields. The Skoda's driver, a woman in her 60s, and two young passengers, a boy and a girl both aged five, sustained severe injuries. The girl succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a man in his 20s, also suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized; he is currently being treated as a witness. The woman and the five-year-old boy from the Skoda continue to receive medical treatment. Lancashire Police Sergeant Laura Kendal expressed that the news of the child's death is heartbreaking, extending sympathies to the family and all those injured.

She emphasized that the investigation is still in its early stages and urged witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward. The police specifically requested that the public avoid speculation about the circumstances, as such comments can cause additional distress to the grieving family. Individuals with information are asked to contact the police via email at SCIU@lancashire.police.uk or by calling 101 and referencing log 0986 of May 21





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A59 Crash Gisburn Collision Child Death Lancashire Police Road Accident Investigation Witness Appeal

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