Five-Year-Old Girl Killed in Half-Term Crash, Twin Brother Critically Injured

A five-year-old girl named Alana Moscrop has died following a tragic car crash on the A59 in Gisburn, Lancashire, during the half-term break. Her twin brother was also seriously injured in the collision involving a Skoda Karoq driven by their grandmother and a VW Golf R. The community and family are mourning, with police investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

A five-year-old girl has been killed in a half-term crash in which her twin brother was also badly injured, her grandfather has revealed. Alana Moscrop died in hospital five days after last Thursday's crash on the A59 in Gisburn, Lancashire .

It is believed her grandmother was driving the children when her Skoda Karoq crashed with a VW Golf R in the remote rural spot. Alana's grandfather revealed the heartbreaking news in a Facebook tribute. Dave Moscrop said: 'Unfortunately Alana is no longer with us following a tragic accident a few days ago.

'Prayers to give strength to all those family and friends affected. 'Thanks and much appreciation to all the emergency services, hospital staff involved. 'God bless. ' Five-year-old girl Alana Moscrop was tragically killed in a car crash which left her twin brother seriously injured.

Here they are pictured with parents Andrew Moscrop, 34, and Natalie Knowles Emergency services scrambled to the scene after a Skoda crashed into a VW Golf last Thursday at 3.55pm Alana's devastated mother Natalie and father Andrew also shared heartbreaking tribute pictures of their daughter showing her smiling and laughing. Tributes flooded in on social media from her parents' friends and family. One woman said Alana was a 'beautiful little girl' while another said she was a 'sweet girl'.

Lancashire Police said the family's Skoda was travelling westbound when it hit the VW. The force said the VW driver, a man in his 20s, also suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital. Detectives said he is 'being treated as a witness in our investigation'. A police spokesman said: 'All our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this very distressing time, and they are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

' They added: 'We must stress that the investigation into the collision is ongoing, and it is still in its early stages in determining exactly what happened. 'Our officers continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed it or has dashcam footage from the area around the time it happened - who haven't yet contacted us - to please get in touch. 'If you have any information which you think can help us, we want you to contact us.

'We ask you to please refrain from speculating about what happened. 'The investigation will determine this and speculative comments around what might have happened can be very distressing for the family of the little girl.





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Car Crash Child Death Lancashire A59 Gisburn Twin Siblings Family Tragedy Police Investigation Witness Appeal

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