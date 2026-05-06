Five-Year Study Reveals Free Books Boost Literacy in High-Poverty Schools

A five-year randomized trial shows that providing children with free, high-interest books significantly improves reading achievement in high-poverty schools, offering a low-cost, scalable solution to enhance literacy.

A groundbreaking five-year randomized trial has demonstrated that providing children with free, high-interest books on a regular basis can significantly enhance reading achievement , offering a simple and cost-effective solution to improve literacy in high-poverty schools .

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, reveals that cumulative access to reading materials plays a crucial role in boosting literacy rates within low-income communities. The research underscores the long-standing correlation between school performance and the availability of reading materials at home, with children from homes containing over 100 books being 90% more likely to complete ninth grade compared to those without such access.

This trend holds true across 31 countries, where greater exposure to books during childhood is linked to better literacy, numeracy, and technological skills. Theories suggest that the presence of books fosters a scholarly culture, while access to books motivates students to read more, thereby improving their reading proficiency and academic outcomes. The study, initiated in 2018, involved 60 high-poverty elementary schools in Milwaukee, which were divided into 'treatment' and 'control' groups.

The treatment group received an average of seven high-quality, high-interest children’s books annually, though the number varied due to COVID-19 disruptions. No incentives or monitoring were provided to encourage reading. After five years, students in the treatment schools scored significantly higher on reading assessments than their counterparts in the control group.

The full five-year intervention yielded even larger gains, with effect sizes roughly double those of the overall sample, equivalent to about half to two-thirds of a year of additional learning. These gains represent 52–65% of a typical year’s literacy growth, compared to 25–32% for the full sample, and are estimated to close 15–30% of the national reading achievement gap.

The study highlights the importance of sustained and cumulative exposure to books, as consistent access to reading materials normalizes reading at home and increases reading volume. This aligns with the skill development theory, emphasizing the value of culturally relevant books that enhance student motivation and reinforce a sense of belonging and identity. The cost-effectiveness of this strategy is notable, with each book costing approximately $2 and a total investment of about $68 per student over five years.

This approach is significantly more affordable than traditional reading interventions and offers a scalable solution to improve literacy outcomes in high-poverty settings. However, the study also notes that while expanded access to books is beneficial, it cannot fully compensate for the lack of foundational literacy support, particularly in the most severe book deserts. The findings provide causal evidence of the positive impact of increased book access at home on academic performance, offering valuable insights for future educational strategies





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