Housing group Flagship mandates dismantling of Ginge Shelby's festive display in Ipswich citing fire exit blockage. The landlord's order conflicts with the charity fundraiser efforts.

Ginge Shelby, a resident of Ipswich, Suffolk, faces a mandatory directive from social and affordable housing organization Flagship to completely dismantle her extensive Christmas display. The housing group has cited specific health and safety violations regarding the placement of festive props near a fire exit on communal land.

Housing Group Mandates Immediate Dismantling

Flagship issued an order requiring the complete removal of the animated statues, giant inflatables, and lighting rigs situated outside Ms. Shelby's flat. The organization stated that communal and shared spaces must remain clear to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all residents. This directive applies to the entire seasonal arrangement, including the wooden pallets and structures supporting the display items.

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The housing provider emphasized that their decision prioritizes strict adherence to safety protocols over the visual appeal of the decorations. They confirmed that while the intent behind the display was appreciated, the current configuration violates communal space regulations.

Resident Refuses to Comply With Order

Ms. Shelby, a 32-year-old resident who has invested approximately £1,500 into the annual spectacle, has explicitly rejected the directive. She stated that she has received conflicting information from housing staff, leaving her in a state of uncertainty regarding the final status of the decorations. She vowed to fight the decision, describing the situation as unjust given the community benefits provided.

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She explained that she initially attempted to compromise by moving the wooden pallets two feet away from their original position after being alerted to the proximity of the fire exit. However, Flagship maintained that the entire setup, including the inflatables on communal land, must be removed. Ms. Shelby expressed anger and distress, noting that the decision has left residents devastated and herself feeling disregarded.

Charity Fundraiser and Community Impact at Stake

The elaborate display, which features animated statues and giant inflatables of Santa, deer, gingerbread men, and a 20-foot-tall Grinch, has historically served as a fundraiser for East Anglia Children's Hospice. The hospice counts the Princess of Wales as its royal patron. Ms. Shelby established a JustGiving page to collect donations for the charity, leveraging the popularity of her installation.

The spectacle has attracted families from the surrounding area who travel to Ipswich specifically to view the scene. Ms. Shelby described the emotional payoff of seeing children's faces light up and families stopping to take photographs. She argued that recreating that sense of wonder for a new generation justifies the three weeks of labor required to set up the display each year.

Divergent Views on Safety Versus Festive Joy

The dispute has sparked intense debate among local residents and online commentators. Supporters of Ms. Shelby argue that the display brings immense joy to the community and supports a worthy cause. One local resident described the decision as a 'bah humbug approach' and expressed distress that children would be denied the festive experience.

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Conversely, opponents have raised valid concerns regarding public safety and resident quality of life. Some neighbors pointed out that the inflatables and pallets pose a significant fire risk, particularly noting the potential for blocking windows and obstructing emergency egress routes. Others cited issues with nightly light pollution and noise from visitors that persist for over a month.

Flagship remains firm in its stance, stating that customers can contact their local Neighbourhood Services team to discuss the matter further. Despite the opportunity for dialogue, Ms. Shelby maintains her position that the display should remain, highlighting the disconnect between corporate safety policies and the tangible community goodwill generated by her efforts.