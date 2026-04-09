Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood, 78, has secretly tied the knot with Elizabeth Jordan in the South Pacific. The news, revealed through social media posts of their honeymoon, marks his fifth marriage. The article details his romantic history, the circumstances surrounding the new marriage, and reflects on the band's legacy and members' personal lives.

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood has secretly married for the fifth time, offering a glimpse into his honeymoon in the South Pacific with his new wife, Elizabeth Jordan. The 78-year-old rock legend shared intimate photos on social media, showcasing a romantic getaway following their recent nuptials.

The photos depict the couple enjoying the idyllic surroundings, with Mick sporting a new gold band on his finger, a patterned shirt and a distinctive pink hat, while Elizabeth wore an elegant white dress with feathered detailing. Mick captioned the photos with a message of love and happiness, highlighting the magic of the South Pacific and the joy of creating lasting memories. The couple made their first public appearance together at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2023 and were engaged quietly last year. Elizabeth is based in Hawaii and runs a property management company. She is also the executive director of Mick's charitable foundation which promotes music education in Hawaiian schools. \Mick's romantic history is as storied as his musical career, marked by multiple marriages and affairs. His first marriage was to model Jenny Boyd, whom he married twice. Following a tumultuous relationship, he had a well-known affair with bandmate Stevie Nicks during the recording of the iconic Rumours album. Mick then married Sara Recor, Stevie's best friend, in a wedding attended by music legends. His third and longest marriage was to Lynn Frankel, lasting nearly 20 years and producing twin daughters. After a difficult period following his split from Lynn and the death of Christine McVie, Mick reflected on the impact of these events, admitting it was a challenging time. The news of the secret marriage has been met with surprise and well wishes from fans who have expressed their support for the legendary drummer. The band has since remained on hiatus, with both Mick and Stevie stating that they will not continue without Christine.\Elizabeth Jordan, 56, has been Mick's partner for six years. Her adventurous spirit is evident in her love for outdoor activities such as skiing, surfing, traveling, hiking, and fishing. The news of their wedding has generated considerable buzz among Fleetwood Mac fans, many of whom were unaware of the upcoming nuptials. Mick's life has been filled with musical success and personal complexities. Despite the challenges, his spirit and resilience are evident in his embracing of new love and commitment. The band's legacy and the individual members' stories continue to fascinate fans worldwide. Mick's fans and music enthusiasts are intrigued by the couple's relationship and the possibility of a lasting and joyful partnership. His past love life highlights the many ups and downs that come with relationships. Fleetwood Mac, with its complex history and its musical innovations, continues to be a source of inspiration for musicians and fans alike. Despite the absence of new music in recent years, the band's songs continue to be immensely popular





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Fleetwood Mac Drummer Mick Fleetwood Secretly Marries for Fifth TimeFleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood, 78, has secretly married Elizabeth Jordan, his partner of six years, and shared honeymoon photos from the South Pacific. This marks his fifth marriage, adding another chapter to his colorful romantic history.

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