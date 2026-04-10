Fleetwood Residents Demand Closure of Landfill Blighting Town with Rotten Egg Smell

Residents of Fleetwood, a town formerly known for its fishing industry, are demanding the closure of the Jameson Road landfill due to a pervasive and noxious odour described as 'rotten eggs.' The smell, linked to numerous health issues and a decline in tourism, has sparked widespread outrage and protests, threatening the town's economy and residents' well-being. The Environment Agency has faced criticism for its handling of the situation.

The town of Fleetwood , once known for the scent of fresh fish, is now battling a noxious odour emanating from the Jameson Road landfill site, operated by Transwaste Recycling and Aggregates Ltd. This shift from the familiar smell of the fishing industry, which historically defined the town, to the overwhelming stench of rotten eggs has ignited outrage among residents.

The landfill, situated close to residential homes, has been a source of complaints, health concerns, and economic worries, leading to protests and calls for its closure. The community's quality of life has deteriorated significantly over the past two years, marked by health problems and a decline in the town's appeal. The situation has intensified to the point where residents are demanding immediate action and expressing deep frustration over the ongoing issues caused by the landfill's operations. The Environment Agency has faced criticism for its handling of the situation. \Residents, including 65-year-old Allison Rowe, have reported a range of health issues, including headaches, sore eyes, and respiratory problems, which they attribute to the persistent odour. Rowe connects her asthma and COPD to the smell and fears for the well-being of her pets and other residents, she described how her dog died because of the smell. The odour has permeated homes, gardens, and even schools, causing discomfort and distress among children. The smell's impact extends beyond individual health concerns. The ongoing issue has residents scared for the health of their families, it is driving away tourists, negatively affecting local businesses and causing substantial economic repercussions. Local businesses, reliant on tourism, report a decline in visitors, threatening the area's economic viability and the jobs of many residents. The scale of the problem is evident from the staggering number of complaints, which have reached a peak. The Environment Agency has taken steps to address the problem, including pressing the operator to install permanent capping to control gas emissions and contain the odour. Despite these measures, residents remain unconvinced, continuing their fight for a resolution that will restore their quality of life. The residents' determination to get the landfill shut down is very strong, they want to breathe clean air and have an end to the ongoing hell they have been living with. \The concerns extend beyond Fleetwood, with reports of the odour affecting nearby communities such as Bispham and Thornton-Cleveleys, several miles away. The local MP, Lorraine Beavers, has expressed concern that the town could face a third consecutive summer ruined by the landfill, highlighting the long-term impact on the town's reputation and economy. The community has demonstrated a strong resolve, with hundreds of residents participating in street protests, some wearing gas masks, to draw attention to their plight. Signs reading 'Stop the stink' and other expressions of frustration have become a common sight, signifying the depth of the community's outrage. The situation underscores the urgent need for a decisive solution that addresses both the environmental and economic consequences of the landfill's operation and takes into consideration the health and well-being of local residents. The residents have the right to clean air, and demand a permanent solution. The residents also report that Transwaste does not care for the community and is only there to make money





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Fleetwood Landfill Smell Environment Agency Health Concerns

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