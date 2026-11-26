Flight Centre confirms a cyber attack on its accommodation booking provider leaked passport details. CEO Graham Turner advises customers on security risks while the investigation continues.

Flight Centre Travel Group has launched a formal investigation into a significant data breach affecting one of its external booking partners. The corporation confirmed to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Thursday that it is examining unusual activity within a third-party accommodation booking system used across its various brand networks. This incident has raised concerns about the security of personal information held by the travel giant, prompting an immediate review of customer records.

Scope of Exposed Passenger Information

The initial forensic review conducted by Flight Centre indicates that the majority of the accessed records contain only customer names and basic travel itinerary details. However, the company disclosed that a very small percentage of the compromised data includes more sensitive personal identifiers. These sensitive records are believed to include limited passport details, email addresses, phone numbers, and birth dates.

Also read University of Exeter Roadmap Addresses UK Data Centre Environmental Impact

In rare instances, the breach may have also exposed health or mobility information for a select number of passengers. Flight Centre was quick to clarify that no customer credit card information or bank account details were exposed during this cyber incident. The company emphasized that the exposure is largely limited to identity-related data rather than financial assets.

Executive Response and Customer Warning

Flight Centre Travel Group Chief Executive Officer Graham Turner described the current situation as early days, noting that the company is still formulating a comprehensive plan to contact potentially affected individuals. Speaking on the ABC, Turner stated that while the exact mechanics of the hack are not yet fully understood, the firm is prepared to notify anyone they believe has been impacted.

Advertisement

Turner advised customers to remain alert to unexpected emails, calls, or messages regarding their bookings. He explicitly warned patrons not to click on any links, open attachments, or share personal information in response to such communications. The executive urged calm among travelers, noting that passport numbers alone are insufficient for criminals to re-issue or obtain new passports.

Role of AI in the Cyber Attack Vector

The investigation has revealed that artificial intelligence was utilized in the execution of this cyber attack. Graham Turner pointed to the involvement of so-called bad actors who are leveraging AI programs to direct malicious activities. He highlighted that while these tools are not inherently designed for malicious use, they have increasingly become vectors for security breaches in the digital landscape.

Turner referenced a recent incident involving US air transport, which he suggested was likely part of similar AI-driven cyber operations. The executive noted that the sophistication of these AI tools has introduced new and complex security issues for organizations relying on third-party digital infrastructure. This context underscores the growing challenge of defending against automated hacking techniques.

Next Steps and Notification Timeline

Flight Centre is currently assessing the full extent of the breach to determine which specific customer records require direct notification. The company will notify individuals only if the compromised data includes sensitive details beyond basic names and travel information. For those with only their names exposed, the company considers the risk to be minimal.

Advertisement

The travel group will continue to monitor the situation closely as the investigation proceeds. Customers are encouraged to maintain vigilance regarding their personal data and remain skeptical of unsolicited communications. Flight Centre remains committed to transparency and will provide updates as more information becomes available from the ongoing forensic analysis.