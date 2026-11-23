Tasmania Police Sergeant Michael Preshaw remains in intensive care after being shot on Flinders Island. The suspected gunman was killed in the exchange.

Tasmania Police Sergeant Michael 'Mick' Preshaw remains in intensive care at the Royal Hobart Hospital following a violent ambush on Flinders Island. The incident occurred outside the Whitemark Police Station on Saturday evening at approximately 9:40 pm as Sergeant Preshaw was concluding his shift after thirty-three years of service. A suspected gunman in his mid-twenties was found fatally wounded on nearby Walker Street following the exchange of gunfire.

Sergeant Michael Preshaw Faces Critical Injuries

Sergeant Preshaw, a father of five and grandfather, underwent surgery for a torso gunshot wound and remains in a serious but stable condition. Deputy Commissioner Jonathan Higgins confirmed on Monday that police believe Preshaw returned fire in self-defense during the attack. The suspect was wearing a balaclava and utilized a stolen 12-gauge shotgun to ambush the officer near his vehicle. This firearm was one of four weapons stolen from a licensed gun owner on Flinders Island in early November, with three additional firearms recovered at the deceased suspect's residence on Sunday.

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Community Ties and Suspect Background

Residents describe the suspect as known to Sergeant Preshaw, with locals indicating a pre-existing history between the two men. One community member stated that the attack was targeted and noted the suspect's criminal history. The close-knit island population, which numbers approximately 900 people, is grappling with the fallout. Locals have expressed concern for the suspect's relatives, describing them as a good family facing significant backlash in the small community. The resident also highlighted broader issues regarding methamphetamine use on the island, noting that police efforts to mitigate the problem have faced challenges.

Rumors of Revenge Linked to 2024 Tragedy

Online speculation has linked the shooting to the death of David Stanley Bailey, a volunteer firefighter and mechanic who died in August 2024. On August 17, 2024, Sergeant Preshaw drove his marked Toyota Prado and struck Bailey on Lady Barron Road. Bailey had left a family gathering at the Furneaux Tavern and was described as difficult to see in dark clothing on the unlit road. Preshaw swerved to avoid the collision and performed CPR, but Bailey did not survive. The collision occurred while Preshaw was stationed on the island for approximately three months.

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Legal Findings and Investigation Outcomes

Investigations into the 2024 incident concluded that the collision was unavoidable. Tasmania Police Professional Standards determined that Sergeant Preshaw did not breach the code of conduct. The Director of Public Prosecutions similarly concluded that Preshaw committed no offense. Coroner Olivia McTaggart declined to hold a public inquest in April, finding no evidence of negligence or speeding. Bailey's widow, Marguerite, had appealed this decision, but a family friend of the shooting suspect told the Daily Mail there is no connection between the two events.

Ongoing Impact on Flinders Island

The shooting has deeply impacted the remote Bass Strait community, known for its beaches and turquoise bays. Sergeant Preshaw's son, Jack, shared news of the attack on Facebook, describing his father as tough. The incident has intensified scrutiny on local law enforcement and community safety. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stolen weapons and the identity of the deceased suspect. The community remains in shock as they await updates on Sergeant Preshaw's recovery and the formal identification of the gunman.