Florence Pugh Calls Out Hollywood Sexism and Body Shaming

Actress Florence Pugh has spoken out against sexism in Hollywood, detailing the double standards women face regarding perceived 'diva' behavior and constant body scrutiny. She also recently made her relationship with Finn Cole Instagram official and discussed her desire for a stable future, possibly including starting a family.

Florence Pugh has publicly addressed the pervasive sexism within the entertainment industry, asserting that Hollywood operates as a distinctly different sphere for women compared to men. The acclaimed actress, known for her roles in Midsommar and The Wonder, highlighted the double standards women face, particularly concerning their professional boundaries and physical appearance.

Pugh, who made her acting debut at 18 in the 2014 film The Falling and has since become a sought-after talent, expressed her frustration with how women who set limits are often labelled as 'divas.' In contrast, she pointed out, men exhibiting similar assertiveness are typically perceived as strong-willed. She underscored the alarming frequency with which women's bodies are subjected to public scrutiny and criticism online, a level of examination she stated is a daily occurrence for them, unlike their male counterparts. Pugh specifically urged younger women in the industry to resist and challenge the often rigid and unrealistic body standards imposed upon them. This outspoken stance comes shortly after Pugh made her relationship with actor Finn Cole Instagram official. The couple, both 30, attended a Bulgari event in Milan, where they were seen together for the first time publicly confirming their romance. Previously, they were linked in September 2024 after being observed leaving an after-party together. Their recent social media posts captured a tender moment, with Cole gazing affectionately at Pugh. Pugh shared photos from the event, accompanied by a caption expressing her enjoyment of Milan and her collaboration with Bulgari. At the event, Pugh showcased her fashion-forward style in a striking green gown featuring a daring thigh split and accessorized with statement Bulgari jewelry. The elegant, strapless gown accentuated her figure and highlighted her legs. Earlier this month, rumors of an impending marriage circulated after Pugh was seen sporting a prominent ring, fueling speculation about an engagement to Cole. The couple, who have been friends for years, were first reported to be dating following the premiere of Netflix's The Perfect Couple in September 2024. A source close to the couple revealed to The Sun that they were developing a special connection away from the public eye and had intentions of marriage, emphasizing their commitment to their careers while cherishing their relationship. Representatives for both actors were contacted for comment. Pugh, while not initially naming Cole, confirmed her relationship status in an October Vogue cover story, expressing her deep love and a desire to approach this romance with a different perspective than previous relationships. She reflected on the concept of magic, stating that falling in love is a profound manifestation of it. In candid conversations, Pugh revealed that she and her partner are actively navigating their relationship and that she is open to the idea of starting a family. She articulated a conscious effort to avoid the emotional volatility she associates with roller-coaster relationships, indicating a more grounded approach to their future together





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Florence Pugh Sexism Hollywood Body Shaming Finn Cole

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Stewart lands unlikely Rangers ally as Callum McGregor claim sets Hotline ablazeOur man Ryan McDonald takes your calls with Scottish Cup semi-final weekend upon us

Read more »

Sir Keir Starmer says 'I'm absolutely furious' over 'staggering' Peter Mandelson revelationThe Prime Minister is facing growing calls to resign as a result of the controversy

Read more »

Yorkshire police officer left victim 'distressed' after 'repeated silent calls'Victim suffered 'significant distress' from silent phone calls

Read more »

Musician D4vd Arrested in Hollywood Hills Mansion Raid Amidst Suspicion of MurderRapper D4vd, legally known as David Anthony Burke, was apprehended at his Hollywood Hills residence after a SWAT-style raid. The arrest is connected to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dismembered body was found in a Tesla registered to the musician. Burke denies the allegations.

Read more »

Hollywood Legends Unite for Daphna Kastner's Birthday CelebrationActors Harvey Keitel, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro gathered with Tobey Maguire to celebrate Daphna Kastner's birthday at an exclusive Malibu restaurant, highlighting a rare public appearance for the esteemed actors and offering a glimpse into their enduring friendships.

Read more »

Hollywood Icons Gather for Daphna Kastner's Birthday Celebration at Nobu MalibuHarvey Keitel, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro were among the stars spotted celebrating Daphna Kastner's birthday at Nobu Malibu, marking a rare public outing for the legendary actors.

Read more »