Florence Pugh Shares Radiant Spring Photos Amid Engagement Rumors and Reflects on Past Struggles

Actress Florence Pugh updates fans with new social media photos, sparking engagement speculation with boyfriend Finn Cole, while also opening up about past relationship struggles and self-harm.

Florence Pugh recently shared a glimpse into her life with fans through a new social media post, sparking further speculation about her relationship with boyfriend Finn Cole .

The 30-year-old actress showcased her radiant figure in a mirror selfie taken during golden hour, while seemingly preparing for a project. The carousel of images also included snapshots from her April, highlighting her enjoyment of spring weather, nature, and time spent with friends. She playfully captioned the post with a list of simple joys: 'Just some life and some spring and some moss and some Billie and shepherds pie and some yoga matts as hats.

' Engagement rumors began circulating earlier this year when Florence was photographed wearing a sparkly ring at a theatre performance. However, the recent photos do not appear to show the ring, leaving fans to wonder about the status of their relationship. Florence and Finn were first linked romantically in September 2024, following an after-party appearance, though they have yet to publicly confirm their romance.

Sources previously indicated a strong connection between the two, suggesting they were considering marriage despite prioritizing their careers. Florence herself confirmed being in a loving relationship during a Vogue interview in October 2025, expressing a newfound approach to romance and a belief in the magic of falling in love. This current happiness stands in stark contrast to a difficult period in Florence’s past.

She previously revealed struggling with a breakdown and resorting to self-harm after the end of a previous relationship. She described hiding her emotional turmoil from loved ones, feeling unworthy of their support, and ultimately physically injuring herself as a way to cope. Speaking on a podcast, she detailed how she would 'chop huge chunks out of her hands' as her body’s desperate plea for help.

Florence emphasized the importance of recognizing unhealthy patterns in relationships and acknowledging that feeling consistently unwell or mistreated is not normal. Her openness about these experiences highlights the importance of mental health awareness and seeking support when needed. She previously dated Zach Braff for three years before their split in 2022





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