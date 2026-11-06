Florida, Alabama and Indiana Carry Out Three Executions on the Same Day

Florida, Alabama and Indiana executed three people on Thursday as California Governor Gavin Newsom plans mass clemency for 548 death sentences. The executions renew national debate over capital punishment.

Florida, Alabama and Indiana all carried out executions on Thursday, putting three people to death on the same day. The timing drew national attention because California Governor Gavin Newsom said he would commute all 548 of the state's death sentences before leaving office. Experts say that plan would represent the largest mass clemency in American history, and it has sharpened divisions over capital punishment across the country.

The three executions were carried out in separate states on the same afternoon and evening. Florida executed Jesse Guardado, Indiana executed a man convicted of killing two children, and Alabama executed Michael Taylor. The events also come amid renewed scrutiny of the death penalty after Tennessee's botched execution of Christa Pike in September.

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How the Florida and Alabama Executions Were Carried Out

Florida executed Jesse Guardado by lethal injection at a state prison in Starke, Florida, and he was pronounced dead at 6.13pm on Thursday. Guardado, 64, was already strapped to a gurney with an intravenous line in his arm when the death chamber curtain went up at 6pm. The drugs began flowing immediately afterward, and he started breathing heavily, followed by some sputtering and twitching. A warden then shook Guardado and shouted his name, but he did not respond, and a medic pronounced him dead.

Guardado had pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing Jackie Malone, 75, inside her Walton County home in 2004. He then stole her jewelry box, $80 and other valuables to buy drugs. Malone had helped him get a job and housing before the killing. Asked whether he had a last statement, Guardado apologized for the pain and suffering he had caused the victim's family and his own family.

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In Alabama, Michael Taylor, 54, was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at 6.10pm local time. The execution got underway shortly before 6pm, and Taylor replied 'no, sir' when asked if he had any final words. He appeared to mouth 'thank you' toward his attorneys seated in the witness room. A spiritual adviser approached and prayed with him, and Taylor closed his eyes for the last time.

Stated Reasons and Opposing Views on Capital Punishment

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who leaves office in January, has said he wants to bring justice to victims' families who have often waited decades for death sentences to be carried out. Under DeSantis, Florida has carried out more than half of the nation's 35 executions so far this year. The state tied a record with its 19th execution of the year and is on track to set a new mark in the coming weeks.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey defended the execution of Michael Taylor, saying that California may let criminals escape justice but Alabama does not, and that the state enforces the law and always will. Ivey described the double murder as reprehensible and said the elderly couple had welcomed Taylor into their home before he attacked them. She said Taylor had killed the couple to steal money for clothing and jewelry.

Death penalty opponents had urged Ivey to commute Taylor's sentence to life in prison, citing his age and immaturity at the time of the crime. Attorney Kacey Keeton spoke at an event at the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery opposing the scheduled execution. Ivey declined to commute the sentence. Patrick Malone, the son of the Florida victim, told reporters that he questioned those who oppose the death penalty, asking whether they ever think about what happened to the victim or the unending aftermath the family endures.

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Impact on Victims' Families and Upcoming Executions

In Alabama, the case dated to 1991, when Taylor, then 19, fatally beat Ivan Moore, 83, and his wife Lucille, 79, with a metal bar during a robbery at their home in Gadsden, Alabama. Police arrested him in the couple's Cadillac an hour away in Birmingham. The victims' family thanked the state attorney general's office for bringing closure, but they lamented having to wait 35 years for the death sentence to be carried out.

Alabama has signed death warrants that have contributed to a state record of 19 executions in 2025. The state is planning two more executions later this year. Thursday's executions were only the second time since August that three states had carried out executions on a single day, a pattern that remains unusual. The last time such a day occurred before this year was in 2010.

For Newsom's planned commutations, the scale of the decision would reshape the death penalty landscape in California if carried out as described. For now, the Florida, Alabama and Indiana executions show how states with active execution schedules are continuing to pursue capital cases even as the national debate intensifies.