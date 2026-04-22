Florida Executes Chadwick Scott Willacy for 1990 Murder of Neighbor Marlys Sather

After more than three decades of legal appeals, 58-year-old Chadwick Scott Willacy has been executed in Florida for the 1990 robbery and murder of Marlys Sather.

Chadwick Scott Willacy, a 58-year-old Florida man, has been executed by lethal injection at the Florida State Prison near Starke, marking the end of a legal saga that spanned over three decades. The execution took place after he was convicted for the brutal 1990 murder of his neighbor, Marlys Sather. The legal process concluded at 6:15 pm on Tuesday following a three-drug lethal injection protocol that began at 6:00 pm.

John Sather, the victim's only son, was in attendance to witness the final moments of the man who took his mother's life. In his final statement, Willacy offered apologies to his family and associates while maintaining his innocence regarding the murder charge, despite the overwhelming forensic and circumstantial evidence presented during his trials. He directed a final message toward the victim's family, expressing a hope for their peace while simultaneously asserting that the execution itself was not a just outcome. The circumstances of the crime, which occurred on September 5, 1990, remain profoundly disturbing. According to official court documents and investigative reports, Marlys Sather had returned to her residence in Palm Bay for a routine lunch break when she unexpectedly encountered Willacy, who was in the process of burglarizing her home. The encounter escalated into extreme violence; Willacy struck Sather with a blunt object, causing a severe skull fracture, and subsequently restrained her with wire and tape. When an attempt to strangle her with a telephone cord failed to end her life, he doused her in gasoline and set the house ablaze. An autopsy later confirmed that the cause of death was smoke inhalation, establishing that the victim was still conscious and alive during the fire. Following the arson, Willacy fled the scene in the victim's vehicle and proceeded to exploit her financial accounts using her stolen ATM card. The victim, who had recently been widowed, was discovered by her son-in-law after her employer raised alarms about her absence. This execution marks the fifth such event in Florida for the year 2026, following a historically high volume of executions overseen by Governor Ron DeSantis in the previous year. The path to this outcome was long and procedurally complex. Willacy was originally sentenced to death in 1991, but the Florida Supreme Court vacated that sentence in 1994 due to judicial errors concerning juror selection. In a 1995 resentencing hearing, a new jury recommended death by a vote of 11-1. The victim's family, who released a formal statement after the proceedings, emphasized that they had waited over 36 years for justice. They requested that Marlys Sather be remembered not as a victim, but as a loving grandmother, mother, and friend who was attempting to rebuild her life after the recent loss of her husband to cancer. The execution underscores the ongoing, intense national debate regarding the death penalty in the United States, as Florida continues to maintain a high rate of capital punishment implementation compared to other states, even as international organizations and human rights advocates continue to challenge the morality and legality of the practice





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Death Row Inmate Executed in Florida After 36 YearsChadwick Scott Willacy, convicted of the 1988 murder of Marlys Sather, was executed by lethal injection in Florida. He offered a final statement including an ambiguous apology to the victim's family while maintaining his innocence. The case involved a brutal home invasion, robbery, and arson.

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