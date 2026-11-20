Florida State Prison executed Thomas Overton for the brutal 1991 rape and murder of pregnant teacher Susan MacIvor and her husband Michael in Raiford on Nov 19.

Florida authorities executed Thomas Overton, a 71-year-old convicted murderer, at the Florida State Prison in Raiford on Thursday, November 19. The state carried out the lethal injection at 6:19pm, bringing a final conclusion to a decades-long legal saga that began with the horrific murders of a young couple in Monroe County.

The Brutal 1991 Murders

The crimes occurred in 1991 when Overton, then 35, broke into the home of Susan Michelle MacIvor and her husband Michael MacIvor. Susan, a 29-year-old teacher who was eight months pregnant, and Michael, 30, were both killed in the savage assault. Investigators established that Overton had met Susan while she was working at a gas station before targeting the couple later.

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Court records and testimony from fellow inmates revealed that Overton had confessed to entering the property with the intent to rape the pregnant teacher. He struck Michael with a pipe, beating him unconscious, before raping and strangling Susan. He then attacked Michael again, kicking and strangling him, resulting in the deaths of both adults and their unborn child.

Final Moments and Execution Details

Thomas Overton remained compliant throughout the day of his execution, waking at 5am and receiving no visitors or spiritual advice. The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed he was executed using the state's three-drug lethal injection protocol. The procedure began with etomidate to induce unconsciousness, followed by rocuronium bromide to paralyze voluntary muscles.

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The final drug administered was potassium acetate, which disrupted the heart's electrical activity and caused cardiac arrest. Despite facing his final moments, Overton maintained his innocence, telling witnesses, I never killed anyone. The US Supreme Court had rejected his request for a stay of execution earlier on Thursday, clearing the path for the state to proceed.

Impact on Florida and the United States

This execution marks a significant milestone for Florida, which has now carried out 20 executions in 2026, breaking the previous state record of 19 set in 2025. Governor Ron DeSantis has defended the state's aggressive use of capital punishment, arguing that it delivers justice for victims and their families who have waited decades for these sentences to be carried out.

The record-breaking pace in Florida means the state is responsible for more executions this year than the rest of the United States combined. However, this total remains below the modern national high, when Texas executed 40 prisoners in 2000. Overton's death has prompted renewed protests from opponents of capital punishment, including Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.

Future Executions in Florida

Florida officials have announced that two further executions are scheduled before the end of the year. Ricardo Gonzalez, convicted of murdering North Miami police officer Steven Bauer during a 1992 bank robbery, is scheduled to die on December 1.

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Willie Seth Crain Jr, who was convicted of murdering seven-year-old Amanda Brown in 1998, is scheduled to be executed on December 19. These upcoming dates continue the state's intensified focus on capital punishment, drawing vigils and demonstrations from various advocacy groups across the region.