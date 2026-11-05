Florida Father-of-Four Joshua Bennett Dies in Historic Palm Bay Floods

Joshua Bennett, 34, perished after his vehicle submerged during historic storms in Palm Bay, Florida, claiming 19.75 inches of rain. This tragedy underscores the deadly impact of the El Nino weather cycle.

Joshua Bennett, a thirty-four-year-old father of four, lost his life during severe flooding in Palm Bay, Florida, on Monday. His wife, Stacy Petit Bennett, described a final desperate phone call as his truck became submerged in raging floodwaters that swept through Brevard County.

The Final Moments and Immediate Tragedy

Mr. Bennett was on a coffee run when his vehicle entered the dangerous floodwaters. He managed to call his wife on FaceTime, sharing a video of his predicament. He told her he was in the middle of a river with water surrounding the car. Mrs. Bennett urged him to break the window to escape. The connection failed seconds later. He did not survive the incident.

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This event occurred as Palm Bay received a massive eighteen point seven five inches of rain. The deluge created immediate life-threatening conditions for residents in the area. Mr. Bennett became one of two fatalities reported in the county that day. His death highlights the sudden danger posed by rapid urban flooding.

Personal Life and Family Impact

The Bennett family is left devastated by the loss of their central figure. Mrs. Bennett recalled that he was deeply devoted to their children. They share a son and three daughters. Two of their daughters are twins who were born prematurely at twenty-five weeks. They weighed only one pound at birth. These infants spent approximately three months in the hospital.

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Three of the children have special needs. Mrs. Bennett previously became a stay-at-home mother to care for them. She now faces the challenge of raising these children alone. She described the family as starting from scratch without their father. The couple had married in twenty twenty. They met in college while studying bio pre-med courses together.

Friends and family remember Mr. Bennett for his love of family activities. He enjoyed baking with his children. He also took them jet skiing whenever possible. Mrs. Bennett stated he was super obsessed with them. He was considered an amazing husband and dad by those who knew him.

Second Victim and Regional Storm Context

Officials identified a second victim in the Palm Bay floods. Archie Richards, aged seventy-eight, also died inside his vehicle on the same day. The storm system caused widespread property damage across Brevard County. Local forecasters confirmed the extreme rainfall totals for Monday.

Experts attribute the severity of these storms to the current El Nino weather cycle. This climate pattern is expected to peak in December. The event harnesses jet streams to produce extreme weather. The impacts may continue for months into the winter and spring. The Pacific Ocean heating is not yet at its maximum intensity.

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While El Nino brings moisture to drier areas, it increases flood risks. Experts advise residents to monitor forecasts closely. Evacuation warnings from local authorities must be heeded. The dice are loaded for more heavy storms in the region. Community members have launched a fundraiser to support the Bennett family.