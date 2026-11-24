Six men face severe prison sentences after a Florida raid at Ali Meat International revealed systematic animal torture, including shocking livestock and allowing public participation.

Florida prosecutors have permanently shut down Ali Meat International, a halal slaughterhouse in Orlando, following the arrest of six workers for alleged severe animal cruelty. The raid on November 20 was the culmination of an investigation that began over a year ago after a public tip sparked concern about the facility's operations. Authorities detained the workers after discovering that children as young as 12 were allegedly allowed to participate in torturing animals to death.

The Mechanism of Alleged Abuse

The core details of the case reveal a disturbing pattern of abuse that violated basic humane handling standards. An investigation by the advocacy group Animal Outlook in 2025 found that animals, including lambs, goats, and cows, were having their throats cut without any prior stunning or pain mitigation. The footage showed more than a dozen lambs being carried upside down by their legs before their throats were slit, after which they were tossed into a pile while still moving. One employee was allegedly seen walking across the struggling animals, while customers were observed cutting the throats of animals with repeated sawing motions. In one specific incident, a customer attempted to make at least 15 cuts into a struggling animal. The investigation further found that cattle remained conscious for up to three minutes after their throats were slit, displaying clear signs of extreme distress. Workers also repeatedly shocked cows with electric prods in their faces and necks, causing serious pain.

Also read Dwain Hall Roommate Jefferson Evans Reveals Alarming Details on Sonia Exelby Murder Case

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Charges

The legal proceedings involve multiple individuals facing significant prison time for their alleged roles in the facility's operations. During the Friday raid, manager Nadeem Shakeel, age 44, admitted to setting up the events, overseeing all employees and customers, and handling all money transactions. Shakeel faces up to 105 years in prison if convicted of nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty with intent to torture. Authorities also discovered a stolen rifle in the business office during the operation. The other five men arrested alongside Shakeel face varying sentences based on their involvement and immigration status. Four of the five men were found to be in the United States illegally, leading Immigration and Customs Enforcement to place detainers on them. Gelacio Santiz, age 36, Lorenzo Santis Diaz, age 26, Muhammad Irfan Khan, age 44, and Jean Deolis, age 57, all face at least ten years in prison if found guilty. The sixth suspect, 45-year-old Orlando resident Belal Khaled Dohast, faces up to 25 years in prison. All six men are currently being held in Florida's Orange County Jail.

Advertisement

Regulatory History and Official Statements

State officials and regulatory bodies have highlighted a history of non-compliance and past violations at the facility. The USDA previously cited the facility after a failed stun attempt, noting a lack of robust and systematic approach to humane handling. In 2021, the facility was suspended after an inspector witnessed an employee throwing a live and conscious lamb against a metal fence. Following the recent raid, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued a strong statement condemning the actions. He stated that Florida will not tolerate the abuse and torture of defenseless animals and that the defendants will be held accountable for the cruelty inflicted. Uthmeier emphasized that four of the suspects should not be in the country and will be punished and sent back to their home countries. Commissioner Wilton Simpson of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services praised the Agricultural Law Enforcement team for their tireless work. He noted that the team ensured the arrests were made safely and without incident. Simpson added that Florida agriculture has earned a reputation for quality and integrity, and the state will not allow bad actors to undermine the standards upheld by farmers and ranchers. He described Attorney General James Uthmeier and his team as excellent partners in the ongoing investigation.