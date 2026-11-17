A Hillsborough County deputy saved a two-year-old girl from a pond after her mother called 911, unaware the child had unlocked the front door to leave the house. The child was found uninjured.

In a heart-stopping incident that highlights the critical importance of swift emergency response and child safety measures, a Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy rescued a two-year-old girl from a pond in Florida just seven minutes after her mother reported her missing.

The dramatic rescue unfolded shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday near apartment complexes in the county. The mother, who had just realized her toddler was gone, frantically called 911 after failing to locate the child within their residence. According to official statements released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the little girl had managed to unlock the front door and exit the home on her own.

Also read Dwain Hall Trial: Murder Case of British Pianist Sonia Exelby in Florida

Body Camera Footage Captures Urgent Rescue

At the time of the incident, the mother was completely unaware that her daughter had developed the cognitive and physical ability to operate the door lock, a developmental milestone that had seemingly gone unnoticed until the moment of crisis. Body camera footage released by law enforcement captures the urgency and precision of the rescue operation. A deputy is seen rushing toward the pond, scanning the murky water with intense focus.

The video shows the deputy wading into the water, which was deep enough to reach the child's shoulders. The toddler, who had wandered into the retention pond, was found waving one arm above the surface, a desperate signal that aided the officer in pinpointing her location. Upon locating the child, the deputy scooped her up and immediately checked on her condition.

Advertisement

In a moment of striking calm amidst the chaos, the officer asked the child her name, to which she replied coherently. The swift action of the deputy prevented what could have been a catastrophic tragedy. Sheriff Chad Chronister praised the responders for their dedication, stating that the mother's call for help was met with the urgency and determination required to bring the child to safety safely.

Following the rescue, the toddler was immediately evaluated by county Fire Rescue personnel on the scene to ensure she had not suffered any harm from the water or the shock of the event. Police confirmed that the girl sustained no apparent injuries and was subsequently reunited with her relieved mother.

Mother Faces No Charges After Rescue

Authorities also clarified that no charges would be filed against the mother at this time, recognizing the unintentional nature of the error given that she did not know the child could unlock the door. This incident serves as a somber reminder of the vulnerabilities young children face in residential areas with open water access.

It echoes a tragic event earlier in the year at a different apartment complex in Tampa, where a five-year-old autistic boy drowned in a retention pond after a massive search involving over 140 police units. In that case, the child was found deceased under five feet of water. The recent rescue underscores the life-saving potential of rapid police response and the critical need for families to childproof their homes and be aware of accessible water sources in their neighborhoods.