Carey Washington Vinson, son of Escambia County Commissioner Joe Vinson, was fatally shot in his tent while camping at Florida's Blackwater River on Sunday.

Investigators are hunting for a suspect after Carey Washington Vinson, the teenage son of newly sworn-in Florida politician Joe Vinson, was fatally shot while camping with friends in northwest Florida. The shooting occurred on Sunday at a campsite along the Blackwater River, where a bullet penetrated Carey's tent and struck him in the head.

Investigation Targets Vehicle Leaving Scene

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office has launched a full investigation into the fatal shooting to determine exactly who opened fire and why the group was targeted. Chief Deputy Randy Tifft confirmed that investigators believe the gunfire originated from outside the immediate campsite, likely from a moving vehicle.

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Witnesses who were present during the incident reported hearing the vehicle start up and drive away immediately after the shots were fired. Detectives are currently searching for this vehicle and are asking the public for any information that might help identify the driver or the car involved in the tragedy.

While authorities have not yet publicly identified a specific suspect or determined if Carey Washington Vinson was the intended target, they are treating the incident as a deliberate act of violence. No description of the vehicle has been released to the public at this time, but detectives are reviewing all possible leads to track down the individuals responsible.

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Commissioner Joe Vinson Announces Tragic Loss

The devastating news broke just days after Joe Vinson was officially sworn into office as an Escambia County Commissioner, transforming a period of political celebration into one of profound personal grief for the family. On Monday, the heartbroken father took to Facebook to announce the death of his son, describing the family as shocked and heartbroken by the sudden loss.

Joe Vinson wrote in an emotional post that he could not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting while detectives continued their work. He stated that Carey and his friends were camping along the Blackwater River when they were attacked by an unknown shooter positioned outside their tent.

The commissioner expressed his inability to process the event, writing that he did not know how to say that his son was dead. The post highlighted the stark contrast between the joy of his new public role and the tragedy that struck his family during a routine weekend trip.

FSU Student and New Parent Marked by Loss

Carey Washington Vinson was a student at Florida State University and had been pursuing his education before his life was cut short. He had been exploring different locations along the Blackwater River with friends since Friday before settling at the campsite where the fatal shooting occurred.

Thankfully, none of the other young people on the camping trip were injured during the incident. The surviving campers have been cooperative with authorities, providing accounts of the gunfire and the subsequent departure of the suspect vehicle. Their testimony remains a critical piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation.

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The community is now rallying around the Vinson family, with many expressing their condolences to Joe Vinson and his wife. The loss of Carey Washington Vinson is deeply felt in Escambia County, where his father has just begun his tenure as a commissioner, and in the broader Florida community that knew him as a promising young student.

Popular Campsite Seeks Witness Cooperation

The Blackwater River area is a well-known destination for outdoor enthusiasts in northwest Florida, attracting visitors who wish to escape the noise of nearby cities for camping, kayaking, and canoeing. Its secluded stretches of forest and sandy riverbanks provide a popular backdrop for weekend trips, particularly among young people seeking recreation in nature.

Authorities are appealing to the public for witnesses who may have been in the vicinity over the weekend. They are particularly interested in anyone who noticed suspicious activity along the Blackwater River or has information that could help identify those responsible for the shooting.

As the investigation continues, the community remains in mourning. The tragedy has cast a long shadow over the new political term of Joe Vinson and serves as a stark reminder of the sudden and unpredictable nature of violence. Detectives urge anyone with relevant information to come forward to help bring justice to Carey Washington Vinson and his family.