State Attorney Larry Basford confirms no criminal charges will be filed against Carlos Suarez-Contreras for the death of 82-year-old Deborah Murphy in Panama City Beach.

State Attorney Larry Basford has officially announced that Carlos Suarez-Contreras will not face criminal prosecution for the death of 82-year-old Deborah Murphy in Panama City Beach, Florida. The decision ends a nearly six-month investigation into the May 17 incident that occurred in a Publix grocery store parking lot. Murphy died from catastrophic blunt force injuries sustained after being struck and run over by Suarez-Contreras's Toyota 4Runner.

Prosecutors Cite Insufficient Evidence

Larry Basford stated that investigators could not establish the specific evidence required to secure a conviction under Florida law. While acknowledging that Suarez-Contreras's actions were careless and negligent, Basford emphasized to Fox News Digital that not every tragedy constitutes a crime. The State Attorney's office concluded that the evidence did not meet the threshold for vehicular homicide or manslaughter charges, which require proof of culpable negligence.

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Licensing Violation and Legal Obstacles

Carlos Suarez-Contreras, a 26-year-old from Venezuela who was in the United States illegally, was initially arrested and charged with driving with a canceled license and causing a death. He was operating a Georgia license that had been canceled by the Georgia Department of Driver Services just one day before the fatal collision. Prosecutors faced a significant legal obstacle in proving that Suarez-Contreras knew his license had been canceled at the time of the crash. The state could not apply a Florida law passed in 2023, which invalidates certain out-of-state licenses for undocumented immigrants, because Georgia was not among the states covered by that legislation.

Family Challenges Investigation Integrity

Murphy's daughters, Amy Edge and her twin sister Beth Schulz, have expressed profound disappointment with the state of Florida's decision. They stated that they feel incredibly let down by prosecutors who initially appeared confident they could bring multiple charges against the driver. Amy Edge described the ruling as gut-wrenching, noting that it feels like experiencing the loss all over again. The sisters have challenged the thoroughness of the investigation, questioning why Suarez-Contreras was not tested for drugs or alcohol. They also disputed why investigators did not examine his cellphone records during the inquiry.

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Reconstruction and Surveillance Footage Analysis

The Florida Highway Patrol released chilling surveillance footage that captured the moments leading up to the crash. The video shows Murphy walking out of the Publix store with grocery bags in hand and striding through the crosswalk toward her car. Suarez-Contreras was reversing his SUV in the parking lot when he struck her. Investigators reviewed this footage and reconstructed the collision to assess the speed and manner of the vehicle's movement. They ultimately determined that the SUV was not reversing quickly enough to establish the recklessness necessary for a vehicular homicide prosecution.

Disputed Claims and Ongoing Grief

Amy Edge disputed the official conclusions drawn from the crash reconstruction, asserting that her mother's killer never got out of the car to offer aid. She claimed that Suarez-Contreras drove backwards rather than reversing from a parking spot and never stopped to check on the victim. Murphy was rushed to the hospital but died less than an hour later. Her daughters remembered her as a devoted mother, grandmother, and former early childhood special education teacher who was in excellent health and had many more years ahead of her. The lack of criminal justice leaves the family seeking answers regarding the final decisions made by the State Attorney's office.