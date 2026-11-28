Angela Moore faces felony charges after Citrus County deputies found drugs in her backpack and concealed straws during a traffic stop on November 20.

Angela Moore, a resident of Citrus County, Florida, was taken into custody on November 20 after deputies discovered illegal narcotics and paraphernalia during a routine traffic incident. The incident occurred around 8:35 pm when law enforcement initiated a stop due to erratic driving behavior observed by officers on the road.

Traffic Violation and Initial Search

Deputy El Yamani of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office reported that the vehicle Moore was traveling in failed to stay within its designated lane. Court documents state the car swerved over the center line, nearly striking the patrol unit, before drifting over the fog line multiple times and decelerating rapidly. During the subsequent stop, the driver consented to a search of the interior. Authorities immediately noticed a cut straw on the seat where Moore had been seated. When the deputy attempted to retrieve the item, Moore positioned her body between the open door and the seat, an action described by police as an attempt to block the deputy's view.

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Discovery of Narcotics in Backpack

A more thorough search of Moore's belongings yielded significant contraband. Police located her backpack, which contained crack cocaine, a digital scale, approximately 150 unused plastic baggies, and a handwritten ledger. The ledger contained names and dollar amounts that were consistent with narcotics transactions. Moore admitted to owning the backpack but denied ownership of a brown pouch found inside that contained multiple items of drug paraphernalia. The press release noted the irony of her attire, stating that while officials appreciated the bold statement of her retired drug dealer shirt, the retirement was not as advertised.

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Charges and Additional Contraband

Moore faces serious legal consequences including a third-degree felony charge for smuggling drugs into a detention facility and a second-degree felony charge for selling a controlled substance. She is also charged with a misdemeanor for possession or use of drug paraphernalia, alongside charges related to two active warrants and probation violations. During a full body scan at the Citrus County Detention Facility, staff discovered additional cut straws concealed underneath her clothing. These items tested positive for fentanyl. Moore claimed during a police interview that the straws belonged to a friend and that she intended to discard them, asserting that the residue was from a substance her friend typically smoked.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

The arrest has generated significant local attention due to the specific details of the evidence found and the circumstances of the traffic stop. Moore has an upcoming arraignment hearing scheduled for December 28 at 9am. Requests for comment have been sent to the Citrus County Public Defender's Office, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, and Core Civic Citrus County Detention Facility. The outcome of this case will depend on the legal proceedings that follow her initial court appearance.