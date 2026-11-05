Florida Woman Charged With Theft After Stealing From Victoria's Secret

Wissem Bourouis, 21, faces grand theft charges after allegedly stealing over $13,000 worth of merchandise from Dadeland Mall stores.

Wissem Bourouis, a 21-year-old Florida resident, is currently facing legal charges after allegedly committing retail theft at the Dadeland Mall. The suspect, who bears a distinctive neck tattoo, was taken into custody by local police following incidents at two major retail establishments. Authorities have charged Bourouis with one count of third-degree grand theft and one count of retail theft.

Theft Incident Details

The first incident occurred at the Victoria's Secret store located within the Dadeland Mall on a Wednesday afternoon. Police received a report regarding a suspected shoplifter around 2pm. According to the arrest report reviewed by Local 10, Bourouis began selecting various items from the lingerie store and proceeded to place them into numerous bags. The report indicates that she spent approximately 50 minutes collecting merchandise before leaving the premises without completing a payment.

Also read Perth Woman Charged in Stalking Case Involving Senator Jordon Steele-John

Following her exit from the lingerie store, law enforcement located Bourouis near Saks Fifth Avenue. Officers discovered she was carrying multiple bags branded with the Victoria's Secret logo. Store management confirmed to the police that Bourouis was the individual responsible for the stolen goods. As a result, authorities were able to successfully recover the items she had taken from the store.

Aeropostale Involvement

Before targeting the lingerie retailer, police allege that Bourouis also stole merchandise from the nearby Aeropostale store. The arrest report details that she entered the store carrying an empty beige bag. She then proceeded to a changing room with several items. When she emerged from the fitting room, the beige bag appeared to be full.

Advertisement

In an attempt to create a false impression of legitimate purchase, Bourouis reportedly paid for a single pair of pants at the register for $23.17. Immediately after this transaction, she returned to the fitting room with additional items and a red Target bag. Upon exiting the changing area again, the second bag was also observed to be full by officers. Police determined that she had stolen merchandise valued at $1,199.82 from the Aeropostale location.

Total Financial Loss

The combined value of the stolen goods from both retail locations is significant. The total financial loss attributed to Bourouis's actions is $12,176.50 for the Victoria's Secret theft and $1,199.82 for the Aeropostale theft. The stolen clothing from both stores was subsequently returned to the respective retailers following the police intervention. The suspect was charged with grand theft and retail theft related to these specific incidents.

Legal Proceedings

Wissem Bourouis is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The court has set her bond at $5,000. She is awaiting further legal proceedings regarding the charges filed against her. The case highlights the substantial financial impact of organized retail crime on major shopping centers.