Osceola County Sheriff justifies deadly shooting of Dannie Rodriguez after she held a patron at gunpoint. See details on the incident and legal outcomes.

Florida Deputy fatality incident involves Dannie Rodriguez shot at Kissimmee bar. Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon confirmed shooting justified. Body camera video released Saturday night incident. Rodriguez held handgun during altercation. Patron threatened in public establishment.

The Incident and Video Evidence

Dannie Darlene Rodriguez, thirty-five, was fatally shot by an off-duty Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy at the Sun on the Beach establishment in Kissimmee. Body camera footage released by law enforcement captures the moment Rodriguez pulled a handgun from her fanny pack and held it against the back of an unidentified male patron. The incident occurred on Saturday at 10:37 p.m. after an altercation that had begun inside the business.

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The video shows Rodriguez following the man, pointing the firearm at his chest, moving it toward his head, and then back down. An off-duty deputy, present at the scene, repeatedly commanded Rodriguez to put the gun down. Despite these warnings, Rodriguez did not comply with the officer's instructions, leading to a rapid escalation in the confrontation.

The deputy initially attempted to use a taser on Rodriguez but ultimately switched to a firearm. The body cam footage documents the officer shooting Rodriguez in the back of the head from a distance of just a few feet. Following the discharge of the weapon, Rodriguez was declared dead at a local hospital. No other individuals were reported injured during the deputy-involved shooting.

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Official Justification and Legal Context

Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon addressed the shooting during a press conference on Monday, stating the use of lethal force was absolutely justified. Blackmon emphasized the principle that law enforcement must meet deadly force with deadly force when lives are at immediate risk. He noted that while no one wishes to use such force, it was necessary given the circumstances presented by Rodriguez.

Blackmon highlighted that carrying a firearm in a bar is illegal in Florida, regardless of whether the individual possesses a permit or the weapon is concealed. He explained that Rodriguez had effectively smuggled the pistol into the establishment by hiding it in her fanny pack. The Sheriff expressed confusion over the decision to pull a pistol in public, citing the presence of likely alcohol involvement.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed that the firearm was concealed within the fanny pack Rodriguez was wearing. This method of concealment allowed her to bypass standard security or visibility checks typically associated with open carry or visible holsters. The incident underscores strict prohibitions against firearms in establishments primarily focused on the sale and consumption of alcohol.

Husband's Perspective and Counter-Allegations

Anthony Rodriguez, thirty-seven, husband of the deceased woman, presented a contrasting narrative through a GoFundMe fundraiser and media interviews. He claimed Dannie was an Army veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who was harassed by two men at the bar. According to Anthony, his wife went to Sun on the Beach to sing and dance after putting up Christmas decorations and was being followed and acted upon annoyingly.

Anthony, who identifies as a former law enforcement officer, stated he heard the gunshot seconds after walking outside the bar. He described finding his wife breathing but bleeding badly, alleging that deputies failed to render first aid immediately. He also claimed it took an excessive amount of time for an ambulance to arrive at the scene following the shooting.

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The husband acknowledged that his wife owned a handgun but asserted she usually did not bring it into that part of town due to the visible law enforcement presence. He framed the death as a tragic error in judgment by the sheriff's office, writing that a single decision forever changed the lives of many, including their three children.

Arrests and Further Legal Consequences

Law enforcement took several actions immediately following the shooting. Anthony Rodriguez was tased and detained for battering a deputy and refusing to release the officer. However, he was not formally arrested due to the specific circumstances surrounding his wife being shot during the same incident.

Gary Eugene Head Jr, forty-five, a friend of the couple, was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer. Sheriff Blackmon described Head as attempting to fight law enforcement at the scene. Head was booked into the Osceola County Jail following his arrest.

The release of the body camera footage serves as the primary evidence for the official stance of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. The video details the exact sequence of threats and commands that led to the fatal outcome. The incident remains a subject of public scrutiny regarding the use of force and gun laws in bars across Florida.