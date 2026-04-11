Floyd Mayweather Jr. Sued Again Over Unpaid Private Jet Bill, Facing Mounting Financial and Legal Troubles

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is sued again for failing to pay a six-figure bill for a private jet. This adds to a string of lawsuits and financial issues, raising questions about his financial management, including a $7.3 million IRS lien and other allegations of unpaid bills.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is facing another lawsuit, adding to a growing list of legal challenges. This time, the boxing legend is accused of failing to pay a six-figure bill for a private jet charter to the Caribbean. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County, alleges that Mayweather, along with his 'jewelry consultant' friend Jona Rechnitz and others, failed to pay Jet Set Aircraft for a $105,690 flight to Turks and Caicos back in September.

This recent legal action is just the latest in a series of financial disputes surrounding the undefeated boxer, who is reportedly considering comeback fights against Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao. This situation raises serious questions about Mayweather's financial management despite his immense earnings throughout his illustrious boxing career. The lawsuit underscores a pattern of alleged non-payment and financial difficulties that has seemingly shadowed the former champion. This continuous stream of legal battles casts a shadow over Mayweather's current activities, including his planned return to professional boxing, and highlights the financial complexities that can accompany immense wealth and fame.\The lawsuit details how Mayweather, Rechnitz, and other defendants should have known the boxer would again 'refuse to pay for such services'. Jet Set Aircraft, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, is seeking the full cost of the flight, along with punitive damages, to be determined at trial. This adds to the already complicated legal and financial issues facing the boxing icon. Mayweather has also been sued multiple times in February over allegations of unpaid rent and jewelry bills, amounting to millions of dollars. One lawsuit, which also named Rechnitz, claimed the pair failed to pay a $4 million settlement after a dispute with a Florida jeweler. Jona Rechnitz, a jeweler known for working with celebrities like Mayweather and the Kardashians, pleaded guilty to honest services fraud in 2016 for bribing public and union officials. He later testified against his co-conspirators and was described as an important witness by an assistant US attorney. The complaint goes on to say that Mayweather and Rechnitz, along with others, were aware that Mayweather frequently obtained goods and services without paying for them. The situation raises further scrutiny of Mayweather's financial conduct, and adds another layer of complexity to his already busy schedule. The Daily Mail has sought comments from all parties involved, including attorneys representing Mayweather and Rechnitz.\Adding to the financial troubles, the IRS has a $7.3 million lien against Mayweather for unpaid taxes. This has occurred even though Mayweather is reported to have earned over $1 billion throughout his boxing career. Coincidentally or not, Mayweather has been taking steps to generate income. He sold his Gulfstream jet, 'Air Mayweather', along with his mansions in Beverly Hills and Miami. Earlier this year, he filed a lawsuit against Showtime, claiming the network owed him at least $340 million over alleged fraud, which Paramount, Showtime's parent company, dismissed as baseless. Mayweather's legal woes have been mounting amid his planned boxing comeback. Mayweather is also set to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout before an official fight against his former rival, Manny Pacquiao. The outcome of these legal battles and financial claims may directly affect Mayweather's future earnings and his ability to continue his high-profile lifestyle. The recurrence of these financial disputes and legal proceedings raises questions about his financial management and spending habits. Mayweather has frequently been seen posting images of himself surrounded by large stacks of cash, further fueling the controversy and adding to the public's perception of his financial stability





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Lawsuit Unpaid Bills Boxing Financial Troubles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Offset Sued by Detroit Casino Amid Shooting Recovery, Lil Tjay Allegedly InvolvedMigos rapper Offset is embroiled in legal troubles, including a lawsuit from a Detroit casino for an alleged $100,000 debt and ongoing police investigation into a shooting incident. The lawsuit stems from an unpaid credit line established for gambling. The shooting, which occurred near a Florida casino, involved alleged instigation by rival rapper Lil Tjay, who denies involvement.

Read more »

Offset Sued by Detroit Casino Amid Shooting Recovery, Lil Tjay Allegedly InvolvedMigos rapper Offset is facing a $100,000 lawsuit from the MotorCity Casino Hotel while recovering from a shooting. Police allege fellow rapper Lil Tjay instigated a fight that led to the incident.

Read more »

Prince Harry sued by Sentebale charity in High Court defamation claimOnline court filings show that Harry is a defendant in a libel or slander claim alongside Mark Dyer

Read more »

Prince Harry being sued for defamation by kids charity, courts records showThe Duke of Sussex co-founded the charity in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

Read more »

Prince Harry sued for defamation by charity he founded after 'bullying' rowPrince Harry is being sued for defamation by a charity he co-founded, court records show.

Read more »

The Big Show issued terrifying warning to Floyd Mayweather before boxer broke his noseThe Big Show had his nose broken by Floyd Mayweather in a shocking moment which set up their huge WrestleMania 24 match.

Read more »