Food Critic Gives Jeremy Clarkson's Eateries a Perfect Score

Renowned food reviewer Danny Malin was thoroughly impressed after sampling the offerings at Jeremy Clarkson's Cotswolds food ventures, The Farmer's Dog. Malin awarded a perfect 10 for his meal, praising the quality and value for money in a picturesque setting.

Food critic Danny Malin recently visited Jeremy Clarkson 's popular Cotswolds establishment, The Farmer's Dog , and his experience has generated significant buzz. Malin, known for his no-holds-barred reviews on his YouTube channel Danny vs Food, set up his portable table and chair at the site in Asthall, Oxfordshire, to meticulously sample the food served from the on-site vans, The Farmer's Dough and The Farmer's Puppy. The atmosphere appeared idyllic, with Malin enjoying his meal outdoors under a sunny sky, a pergola-style structure adding to the charming backdrop.

Malin's culinary journey began with the wild garlic bread, which he described with evident delight. He lauded the cheese as absolutely gorgeous, noting its pleasing thickness and the bread's soft, doughy crust, ultimately deeming it delicious. His attention then turned to the farmhouse pizza, a classic combination of ham and mushroom. He observed that the pizza was impressively sized and featured a sauce he found fantastic, possessing a beautiful sweetness and a pleasant tang. He was equally impressed with the cooking, declaring it perfect with generous portions of ham and mushrooms, and a flavour profile that offered a beautiful saltiness. Malin stated he couldn't fault the pizza, highlighting its great flavour.

Next on Malin's agenda were the loaded fries, generously topped with garlic mayo and cheese. He noted the ample amount of mayo and enthusiastically praised the cheese as delicious, with the creamy mayo adding a rich texture. Malin, who also appears on the channel Danny & Gary, expressed his pure enjoyment of the fries, envisioning them as part of a perfect day out, especially if accompanied by a local beer. While acknowledging the £9.50 price tag, he felt the cost was justified by the exceptional quality of the cheese and the substantial portion size.

The highly anticipated Big View burger, priced at £14, was the final item Malin sampled. This creation boasted baconnaise, lettuce, pickles, beer-soaked onions, and cheddar cheese, all enveloped in a soft bun. His initial bite revealed a pleasant sharp flavour from the onions, and he described the beef patty as juicy and gorgeous, noting that the flavour combination was spot on. He also commented on the earthy notes provided by the lettuce and pickles.

In his comprehensive assessment, Malin showered praise upon the entire meal, revealing his total expenditure to be £48.50. He emphasized the beautiful setting, suggesting it's an ideal destination for families. He even mused about the possibility of encountering Jeremy Clarkson himself. More importantly, he found the food and the overall experience to be excellent value for money, especially considering the location and the quality. He contrasted it with other establishments that charge more for inferior food. Malin concluded his review with a definitive statement: for him, it was nothing less than a solid 10, indicating a truly enjoyable and memorable visit. The positive endorsement from a respected food critic underscores the growing appeal of Clarkson's ventures, suggesting that the quality of the food lives up to the picturesque setting and the proprietor's fame





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Jeremy Clarkson Food Critic The Farmer's Dog Danny Malin Cotswolds

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'I tried Jeremy Clarkson's food van and was floored when my order arrived'Danny Malin travelled to Jeremy Clarkson's now-famous Cotswolds pub, The Farmer’s Dog in Asthall, Oxfordshire, where he sampled a selection of offerings from the on-site vans

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'I visited Jeremy Clarkson's food van and was taken aback when my meal arrived'Danny Malin visited Jeremy Clarkson's now-famous Cotswolds pub, The Farmer’s Dog in Asthall, Oxfordshire, where he tried a selection of offerings from the on-site vans

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'I tried Jeremy Clarkson's food van and was blown away when my order arrived'Danny Malin paid a visit to Jeremy Clarkson's now-famous Cotswolds pub, The Farmer’s Dog in Asthall, Oxfordshire, where he tucked into a selection of offerings from the on-site vans

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