Food Delivery Driver Sacked After Repeated Theft from Belfast Takeaway

The initial incident, captured at 8:55 pm on August 11th, showed the driver, believed to be in her mid-30s, grabbing a packet of sweets and concealing it in her Deliveroo delivery bag while waiting for an order. Later that evening, around an hour later, she was again observed taking a tub of popcorn. This time, a vigilant staff member questioned the driver, who initially claimed to not have paid, forcing her to return the item. Girvin, 52, expressed his anger and disappointment, stating that such actions impact the already tight profit margins of the business, potentially affecting the livelihoods of his six employees. The value of the stolen snacks was approximately £10, but Girvin worried about the potential for previous incidents, leading him to terminate his business relationship with Just Eat. The driver was identified as working for Just Eat, as she provided the correct order numbers, and Huckleberry's Pizza and Dessert Bar only used Just Eat for deliveries. Girvin reported the incident to Just Eat, which has since removed the courier from their network after determining that her conduct did not meet their standards. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched an investigation and is appealing for information. The incidents highlight the vulnerability of businesses relying on delivery services and the need for vigilance against theft. Girvin explained his frustration, emphasizing the financial pressures faced by small businesses and how such incidents further complicate operations. He suspects the driver may have been working with a male companion to distract staff. Girvin also expressed concern over the potential for ongoing theft, given the easy access delivery drivers have to display areas where sweets and snacks are located. He shared screenshots of the CCTV footage on Facebook, hoping to identify the culprits. The post, which received considerable engagement, included a warning to other businesses using delivery services. Social media users reacted with criticism towards both the driver and the delivery platforms. Just Eat has issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to supporting local businesses and its zero-tolerance policy for actions that harm their partners. The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed they received a report of two thefts from the premises, and appealed for anyone with information to contact the police. This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by businesses in today's environment and highlights the importance of security measures and diligent oversight





