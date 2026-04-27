Foodie Explores UK’s Only Fish and Chip Buffet, Calling It a Battered Extravaganza

A content creator visits Scotland’s unique all-you-can-eat fish and chip buffet, declaring it a must-try experience. From battered classics to adventurous dishes, the £14.99 buffet has gone viral, sparking curiosity and praise among food lovers.

A food enthusiast recently visited what is believed to be Scotland and the UK’s only fish and chip buffet , and his experience was nothing short of extraordinary.

Robbie Thompson, a content creator known online as @_robbiethompson, traveled to The Bellrock Restaurant in Arbroath to see if the all-you-can-eat offering lived up to its reputation. In his video, he declared, This is the only fish and chip buffet in the UK and quite possibly the world. Located right by the sea in Arbroath, the restaurant serves what he described as peak Britishness, with a menu that goes far beyond the typical chippy fare.

From classic battered fish and sausages to more adventurous options like battered white pudding and king rib, the buffet also includes mushy peas, curry sauce, and traditional desserts—all paired with Irn-Bru. Summing up his experience, Robbie said, A buffet of battered fish, battered sausage, battered white pudding, battered king rib—all right by the ocean. But the big question remained: was it worth the trip for the ultimate fish and chip meal?

While chatting with a regular customer, Robbie was told, I have one every week. We love it. Clearly impressed, he added, This battered buffet extravaganza was class and it only costs £14.99 all you can eat. The video quickly went viral, sparking a mix of curiosity and disbelief among viewers.

One commenter joked, Not British if it's Scottish, it's Scottish, while another simply said, No way, this is amazing. The restaurant itself responded warmly, writing, Thank you for visiting, genuinely a pleasure to welcome you. Please come through again. For many, the idea of unlimited fish and chips was enough to make it a must-visit, with one person commenting, This looks brilliant.

If you're looking to take your fish and chip experience to the next level, this coastal buffet might just be worth adding to your bucket list. Robbie’s culinary adventures don’t stop there. In other videos, he explores eateries that feel trapped in time, from a village restaurant seemingly unchanged since the 1970s to a café that feels like it belongs in the 1940s.

He also seeks out quirky dining spots, such as a Chinese restaurant hidden in a casino basement and a London establishment serving a £148 duck. In each episode, he samples the venue’s signature dish, shares his honest review, and lets viewers decide if it’s worth the journey—all while encouraging them to step out of their comfort zones for their next dining experience





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