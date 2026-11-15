Football Insider Ranks 30 Greatest Soccer Forwards of All Time

Football Insider reveals the definitive list of the 30 greatest soccer forwards of all time, ranking attacking icons like Haaland, Kane, and Salah based on peak dominance and legacy.

Football Insider has published its definitive ranking of the 30 greatest soccer forwards of all time, evaluating attackers based on peak dominance, silverware, goalscoring output, and lasting legacy. The list covers center-forwards, wide forwards, and second strikers from Pele to current stars like Erling Haaland.

Ibrahimovic and Haaland Lead Ranking

Zlatan Ibrahimovic opens the countdown as an enigmatic genius who scored over 570 career goals across four consecutive decades. The Swedish superstar featured for several of the world's biggest clubs and even became one of the best MLS players of all time after joining LA in 2018. He cannot be ranked higher due to a lack of success at the international level and in the Champions League.

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Erling Haaland is the only active player on the list and is the youngest by a margin. The Manchester City striker has rewritten the rules of goalscoring in the Premier League using immense power, pace, and otherworldly movement in the penalty area. His recent World Cup exploits propelled him to being the fifth-most followed player ever on Instagram as it stands.

Kane and Figo Defined Eras

Harry Kane is the reigning Ballon d'Or winner and England's greatest ever player when impact and statistics are considered. He is the only Englishman to score over 500 official senior career goals and the fastest player in Bundesliga history to reach 100 strikes. His clinical finishing and pinpoint passing make him a complete striker who may be nearing the end of his career but is arguably better than ever before.

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Luis Figo is the first winger to be included on the list, possessing incredible speed and vision. He remains one of the most controversial figures in the sport for his world-record move from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000, a switch still remembered as one of the craziest events in soccer. Figo won the Ballon d'Or in 2000 and FIFA World Player of the Year in 2001 while recording 276 assists in 919 career appearances.

Salah and Kopa Set Benchmarks

Mohamed Salah has been one of the defining players of his generation following an unprecedentedly amazing career at Liverpool. The Egyptian star is the greatest African player to ever grace the sport, combining electric speed and trickery with outstanding finishing ability and movement. He boasts incredible records and achievements in the Premier League and Champions League.

Raymond Kopa was one of the first household names in soccer, scoring prolifically across Europe in the 1950s and 1960s. The list avoids being only full of players from the 21st century by including legends like Kopa alongside modern icons. Football Insider asks fans to comment on who they believe was ranked too low in this comprehensive ranking of attacking talent.