Football League Chairman in Hot Water After Profane Email Exchange with Fan

Northern Premier League chairman Mark Harris has been caught in a firestorm of controversy after responding to a fan's complaint with an expletive-laced email regarding the venue of a crucial FC United of Manchester match. The incident has sparked outrage, prompting an apology from Harris and an investigation by the Football Association, raising serious questions about the league's governance and the treatment of fans.

The chairman of the Northern Premier League , Mark Harris , has come under fire after an expletive-laden exchange with an FC United of Manchester fan. The incident, which has ignited controversy within the football community, stems from a dispute over the venue for a crucial match between FC United and Stockton Town.

Aled Duckfield, a passionate FC United supporter, initiated the exchange by expressing his strong disapproval of the league's decision to move the match from FC United's home ground, Broadhurst Park, to a neutral venue. This decision was made due to ongoing issues with the playing surface at Broadhurst Park, leading to several postponements of the fixture. Duckfield's email outlined his frustrations and concerns, including the potential impact on the club's supporters and the league's perceived incompetence. He criticized the decision as 'diabolical' and demanded accountability, including a call for Harris's resignation.\The response from Harris was swift and shocking. According to a screenshot of the email shared by Duckfield on social media, Harris replied with a highly unprofessional and offensive message, including a vulgar phrase. This immediate and unexpected response from a league chairman sent shockwaves through the football world. The incident has raised serious questions about the governance and professionalism of the Northern Premier League. It has also highlighted the passion and dedication of football fans, who are often deeply invested in the success of their clubs and expect their concerns to be taken seriously by league officials. The situation is especially sensitive given the history of FC United, which was formed by supporters in protest against the Glazer family's takeover of Manchester United, further fueling fan engagement and expectations.\The Northern Premier League has been contacted for comment, but initially declined to provide one. However, it is understood that Harris quickly apologized to the fan after sending the offensive email, likely realizing the severity of the situation and the potential damage to his reputation and the league's. The Football Association (FA) is now aware of the situation and is also looking into it. A board meeting has been planned to address the incident and decide on a course of action. This matter involves considerations regarding professionalism, respect for fans, and the image of the league and its leadership. The impact on the promotion chase for both FC United and Stockton Town is also a key factor. The game in question holds significant importance in the season, with the possibility of FC United potentially winning the league at the fixture. This scenario underscores the value placed on home advantage and the disappointment of the supporters for the match being moved. The league's handling of the situation is crucial for its reputation and that of all those involved in the football world.\ FC United were formed in by a group of fans in protest at the Glazer family’s debt-burdening takeover of Manchester United in 2005. They moved to purpose built, 4,900-capacity Broadhurst Park in Moston, Manchester, in 2015. This season, gates have averaged more than 1,800. FC United are currently two points behind the leaders with a game in hand and four to play with Stockton a point outside the play-offs





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